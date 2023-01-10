New version of Android for cars has arrived

It is being rolled out gradually to all drivers.

Google has started rolling out the new version of Android Auto, which introduces a revamped interface with improvements to some key features. The big news is in a split-screen organisation that allows users to choose what they want to display on the main dashboard.

Users can choose between navigation map, music controls and even vehicle information, with the interface automatically adapting to screen size and type. Google has already noted that this new design is built around navigation, communication and music, thus ensuring these three elements are priorities for drivers.

This new version of Android Auto has now been released ahead of CES 2023, having already been announced at Google’s I/O event in spring last year and started testing last November.

In the meantime, you can watch a video demo of the new version of Android Auto above.