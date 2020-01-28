advertisement

Dallas’ Jamie Benn caught a two-night overtime goal after the Stars broke Tampa Bay goalkeeper 10-game winning streak Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 3-2 victory over the visiting Lightning on Monday night.

Benn stole a clearing pass from Brayden Point in an extra period, and he caught the ball with Point Peak. He then decreed Vasilevskiy for the unconvinced winner at 2:07 of the three-on-three session.

Denis Gurianov scored, and Tyler Seguin, Esa Lindell and Blake Comeau produced assists for Dallas, who improved to 16-7-2 at home and included the two-game series series with Tampa Bay. Stars goalkeeper Ben Bishop stopped 23 shots.

advertisement

Steven Stamkos scored two goals, Nikita Kucherov scored two assists, and Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman added helpers for the Lightning, who fell to 3-6-3 against the Central Division. Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

Dallas was victorious in a 4-3 overtime contest in Tampa on Dec. 19 – Vasilevskiy’s last loss before starting his 10-game losing streak. However, the Lightning overpowered him, surpassing the Stars 48-20 ahead of Seguin’s game winner.

The Stars failed in the three-man advantage and the Lightning once in a penalty shootout Monday, but it ended with the dynamic Dallas Roope Hintz missing from the club bench after playing just 20 seconds in a shift.

The Finnish footballer, who leads the Stars with 15 markers and played in his 100th NHL game, was ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper body injury.

Vasilevskiy was brilliant in the middle of the second period – denying a three-on-one, a two-on-one and a great chance on a Stars late penalty – and the Lightning eventually went down with 6:19 left in the period. .

Kucherov fired a long shot that somehow made way for the traffic, found Stamko and beat Bishop to push the Lightning captain’s bar into four games (three goals, three assists) until the end of the game.

Speedy Gûrîovi took a pass from Seguin and struck from the left, shifting defender Erik Cernak and sliding his 12th goal between Vasilevskiy’s pads to knot it at 1 at 17:49 of the middle period.

Dallas played the entire third period without Andrew Cogliano, leaving the Stars with 10 in front, but Benn hailed a pass, fired inside and scored with a deflected and defended deck in a split at 9:06.

With Vasilevskiy on the bench in the final two minutes for the extra skater, Stamkos momentarily scored his second goal with 1:26 remaining to force overtime.

– Starting the media level

advertisement