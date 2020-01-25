advertisement

The top-class Russian grandmaster Pavel Pankratov justified his decision by winning the title at the 12th Chennai Open, the international GM chess tournament 2020 on Saturday.

Pankratov ended the race with eight points from ten laps and won the title based on a superior score.

In a first tournament, there was an eight-way tie for first place.

advertisement

Read: AICF problem: Madras HC will listen to the case of holding elections

For the grandmasters Jose Eduaro Martinez Alcantara (Peru), Sergei Yudin (Russia), Aleksej Aleksandrov (Belarus), Ivan Rozum (Russia), Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukraine), Kirill Stupak (Belarus) and V. Vishnu Prasanna were fixed alongside Pankratov Top place with eight points.

International master standards were achieved by Chennai students such as G.B. Harshavardhan, Jimmy Jubin, V. Pranav and S. Rohit Krishna, while K. Priyanka created a WIM standard.

Pankratov received the Sakthi Group Dr. N. Mahalingam Trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh.

The Peruvian GM Martinez Alcantara was runner-up and won Rs. 2 lakh.

Final standings: 1-8. Pavel Ponkratov, 2nd Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara, Sergei Yudin (Russia), Aleksej Aleksandrov (Belarus), Ivan Rozum (Russia), Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukraine), Kirill Stupak (Belarus), Vishnu Prasanna (Ind) 8 points, 9- 15th

NO. Visakh, Jimmy Jubin, Rohith Krishna, Mitrabha Guha (all of India), Alexei Fedorov (Belarus), Valeriy Neverov (Ukraine), P. Karthikeyan (India) 7.5.

Key Results – Round 10: Rozum Ivan 8 played a draw against Pavel Ponkratov 8, Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Peru) 8 defeated MR Venkatesh (7), Muhammad Khusenkhojaev (Tajikistan) 7 lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov 8, Vishnu Prasanna (8) defeated Aleksey Goganov (Russia) 7 and Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukraine) 8 defeated Maxim Lugovskoy (Russia) 7.

Sergei Yudin (Russia) 8 against AL Muthaiah (7), Alexei Fedorov (Belarus) 7.5 against Ameir Moheb (Egy) 6.5, Ravichandran Siddharth (6.5) against NR Visakh (7.5) and Sidhant Mohapatra ( 7) against Camilo Rios Cristhian (Colombia) 7, V. Saravanan (6.5) lost against Valeriy Neverov (Ukraine) 7.5.

advertisement