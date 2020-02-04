advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate’s top Republican Senate urged fellow senators Tuesday to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, warning that the republic’s fate depended on it, even as its Democratic counterpart accused Republicans of a cover.

Partisan rage at the dueling speeches of Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer underscored the country’s broader polarization over Trump’s impression of allegations stemming from his dealings with Ukraine.

McConnell urged the Senate, which is controlled by fellow Republicans of the Trump Republic and expected to release Trump in a vote Wednesday, to stop what he called the abuse of power of Democrats in impeaching Trump in the House of Representatives.

The chamber impeached Trump on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power to ask Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter and to block Congress from blocking the testimony and documents required in the investigation.

“We must vote to reject the abuse of House power, vote to protect our institutions, vote to reject new precedents that would reduce the framers’ pattern of ruin, vote to keep fractional fever from boiling over and burned our republic, ”McConnell said.

Schumer said the president himself, not impeachment, was the threat to democracy in the United States and that in blocking Democratic efforts to hear witnesses in Trump’s trial, Republicans “are hiding the truth.”

McConnell expressed surprise at the Democrats’ decision to blame Trump, saying his release was always secured. One senator needs two-thirds in the Senate to remove Trump from office and his fellow Republicans occupy 53 of the 100 seats.

Trump has drawn almost uniform support among Republican senators even though some have called his actions wrong and inappropriate.

McConnell echoed arguments made by the Trump legal team that Democrats were seeking to annul the 2016 election, in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“Democrats in Washington think President Donald Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor at the moment – the moment – he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. This is the original sin of this presidency – he won and they lost,” McConnell said.

The constitution allows the removal of a president for committing “high crimes and misdemeanors.” McConnell said he disagreed with the view offered by Trump’s legal team that a president cannot be blamed without violating the law.

Senators on Tuesday were giving a series of speeches explaining how they will vote.

Michigan’s Democratic Senator Gary Peter, running for re-election in a state that Trump won in 2016, said he would vote to condemn, saying the facts were clear.

“Tomorrow, by refusing to hold President Trump accountable for his abuses, Republicans in the Senate are offering him indestructible power without accountability, and he will loudly seize that power,” Peter said.

Trump is running for re-election in the Nov. 3 election. Biden, the former U.S. vice president, is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump. In addition to aiming to unseat Trump, Democrats hope to retain a majority of their House and take control of the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said that even if the Senate votes to release the president as expected, Democrats have succeeded in revealing Trump’s actions that they argue make him ineligible for office or re-election.

“Whatever happens, he is forever blamed. And now these senators, while not having the courage to impose the right sentence, are at least realizing that he did something wrong,” Pelosi told the New York Times.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, David Morgan, Makini Brice, Richard Cowan, Lisa Lambert, Patricia Zengerle, and Susan Heavey; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Ross Colvin)

