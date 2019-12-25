advertisement

SUMMER on the Gold Coast is synonymous with swimming and what could be nicer than cooling off in your own garden.

If you’re longing for a house with a pool, here is a selection of the best properties on the market to dive into.

131-135 Monaco St, Broadbeach Waters



This luxurious estate in Broadbeach Waters is causing a sensation with its resort-style pool and cabana in the front yard.

There is also a covered outdoor area with a kitchen and teppanyaki hob, as well as an outdoor bathroom to enjoy the lazy summer days.

When the weather cools, head to the back yard instead and jump into the riverside spa.

The tropical offer has been renovated inexpensively and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

48 Claymore Cres, Sorrento

Glide directly into this modern house in Sorrento, where the garden ensures that the whole family has fun.

The salt water pool is equipped with a slide. There is a covered terrace on the side, where parents can relax and keep an eye on the children.

Inside, you will relax in style after a long day of experiences in a trendy makeover.

1-3 Queen Guineveres Place, Sovereign Islands

It is a distinctive castle that is looking for a new king or queen.

And what would a royal residence be without an indoor pool overlooking the water.

The pool house has a heated 18m pool that can be used all year round and automatic roof flaps that let in the summer sun on warm days.

38 British Cres, sovereign islands

Enjoying the pool while on the water is a luxury only offered by the best of houses, and this Brittanic Cres property is certainly one of them.

The property’s pool is almost right on the water and is flanked by day beds.

The five-bedroom house was designed by the renowned architect Bayden Goddard and has numerous functions that are perfect for poolside entertainment, including a wine cellar with 1250 bottles, a professional teppanyaki bar and an outdoor kitchen.

6/1285 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach

You will feel good all over the world while refreshing yourself in the pool of this 3 bedroom apartment.

The three-story penthouse is topped with an impressive open roof with outdoor entertainment areas and a pool with incredible sea views.

It’s the perfect option for those who want to feel on the beach without the sand.

