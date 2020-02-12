MOSCOW / SEOUL / LONDON – The meeting of the world’s best oil traders, London International Petroleum Week, will be less crowded this year as the majority of traders in Asia are planning their travel plans from February 24-27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new COVID-19 coronavirus, which originated in China at the end of last year, has spread to other countries. Japan, which shares one of the world’s leading energy importers with China, has the second largest number of cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the outbreak is a global threat similar to terrorism.

IP Week, the most important annual gathering of the oil industry, is also known for its lavish evening parties, where companies and dealers cement business deals during the day.

South Korean refineries GS Caltex and SK Innovation, owners of the SK Energy Refiner, told Reuters that they would not be attending IP Week this year due to the virus outbreak.

“GS Caltex is not participating in the IP week after the Chinese virus outbreak,” said his spokesman. SK Innovation representative said his company would rely on its London employees as the Singapore office decided to skip the event this time.

Chinese Petrochina employees, Mitsubishi, Mitsui, and Inpex offices in Tokyo, and the offices of European majors Eni and Total in Singapore were recommended to miss IP Week this year, sources familiar with the plans said towards Reuters.

“We had several meetings in London with canceled Asian counterparties,” said one Asian-based trader based in Europe. He added that his bosses were also considering skipping the event this year.

Several independent Chinese or “teapot” refiners have also canceled their trips to London IP Week this year, said two dealers who work with the companies.

JPMorgan’s Chinese team has also been asked not to attend IP Week events, a source told Reuters. According to two other sources in Asian companies, the main concern is that travelers from Asia will be quarantined upon arrival and ruin their business plans.

“Due to travel bans imposed by a number of governments in Asia, some speakers and delegates will understandably not be present, including all from mainland China,” said a spokesman for the Energy Institute, the host of the main IP Week conference, a response the Reuters request.

“The IP week is going as planned and delegates will be advised according to the latest UK government recommendations,” he added.

A Mitsubishi official said his oil workers will attend IP week as planned.

A Mitsui spokesman said most employees in London would attend the event and declined to comment. An Inpex spokesman said the employees had planned to attend, but “were concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak … closely monitoring the situation.”

“Several Total people will attend IP Week, including some from our Singapore offices,” a Total press official told Reuters.

Eni declined to comment. Petrochina and JPMorgan did not respond to requests for comments.

By Olga Yagova, Jane Chung and Ron Bousso