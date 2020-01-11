advertisement

Regardless of whether you are in a five-star resort on the water or in a small hut in the middle of a vast landscape – you pay a high price for the complete separation.

BEST FOR SERVICE: RITZ-CARLTON, PERTH Some hotel names are synonymous with service. When one of these hotels launches its first Australian website, you can be sure that luxury travelers will gather to test its reputation. One such name is Ritz-Carlton, which is now opening its doors in Western Australia’s capital and ushering in a new era of comfort for Perth visitors in 2020. This is a hotel where every employee knows your name and is expected to use it.

TO ATTEMPT: The sparkling new Ritz-Carlton in Perth. The hotel prides itself on being a beacon of delight in the Elizabeth Quay district. It has 205 spacious rooms (including 19 suites), a rooftop bar, Songbird, and a restaurant called Hearth in tow.

BEST FOR WELLNESS: ARCTIC BATH, SWEDENWellness is such a travel saying in 2020 that it goes into almost every other trend. In the luxury sector, the new “Experiences through Luxury Escapes” offer members the opportunity to indulge in some of the world’s most exciting spas and resorts and to relax completely.

TO ATTEMPT: The new wellness concept called Arctic Bath, launched this month in Swedish Lapland, is causing a stir. Here you can bathe in the northern lights of a winter evening and enjoy Swedish wellness treatments and mindfulness activities such as ice fishing, photography and reindeer herding.

BEST FOR WOW FACTOR: SIX SENSES SHAHARUT, ISRAEL Immerse yourself in a stay of biblical proportions (literally) at Six Senses Shaharut, a hiding place in the desert where history and culture are as numerous as the offer. Spend your days exploring the majestic Negev desert on a camel, visiting the region’s wineries, or experiencing traditional desert hospitality first-hand in the nearby small community of Shaharut. The resort will be inspired by the surroundings and will feature 60 suites and pool villas. If you like it a little more authentic, you can go on a camel expedition in the open air. Six Senses Shaharut, Israel, is scheduled to open in early 2020.

THE BEST FOR NATURE: REEFSUITES, QUEENSLAND This year is all about unique travel and waking up in the middle of one of the most famous and impressive natural wonders in the world will be hard to beat. In an Australian ridge, two private underwater suites with floor-to-ceiling windows can be booked, which are suspended under a floating pontoon on the Great Barrier Reef.

TO ATTEMPT: Reefworld Pontons reef suites in the Whitsundays, Queensland. With a $ 8 million Cruise Whitsundays renovation, the property offers the rare opportunity to familiarize yourself with marine life

BEST FOR GLAMPING: AL BALEED RESORT SALALAH FROM ANANTARA, OMAN Even those who oppose camping trips might be surprised to arrive in a prefabricated tent that has the comfort of a hotel and is surrounded by calm desert sand and zero crowds. Demanding travelers can now sleep under the stars in the Dhofar province in southern Oman.

TO ATTEMPT: Al Baleed Resort Salalah from Anantara’s new Luxe Mobile Camping Adventures in Oman. Guests can enjoy the tranquility of the desert without the heat and hassle of adventure. Better yet, you can escape to the resort’s beachfront accommodation if needed.

BEST FOR ROMANCE: SEQUOIA, SA In a society that is always on the move, romance often plays a subordinate role – a luxury that takes time to take care of. Fortunately, Australia offers romantic attractions and accommodations that offer an amnesty for a weekend. A trip to one of the best developing wine regions in the country is just the thing for couples looking for relaxation.

TO ATTEMPT: Sequoia in the Adelaide Hills in South Australia. A secluded hideaway just a 15-minute drive from Adelaide’s business district, Sequoia is a luxurious $ 15 million lodge with a chic day spa on Mount Lofty House in the midst of the golden, vine-covered hills of a truly romantic Landscape.

BEST FOR DIGITAL DETOX: ONE & ONLY GORILLAS NEST, RWANDA Coming back to nature and leaving the grid (or at least the Instagram grid) doesn’t mean you have to do it roughly. Be it a compact little house on wheels set in a green valley or an extravagant retreat at a travel destination where you can separate and channel your inner explorer. This is the epitome of luxury in a fast-paced world.

TO ATTEMPT: The new One & Only Gorilla Nest in Kinigi, Rwanda. Here, your only neighbors are the mountain gorillas of the neighboring world-famous sanctuary. Front row seats rarely offer a better view of nature.

