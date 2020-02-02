advertisement

Mitch Marner scored a power play goal at 3:54 overtime and the Toronto Maple Leaf beat the visiting Senators Ottawa 2-1 on Saturday night.

Toronto killed an interference penalty for Tyson Barrie overtime and then continued the power play with 1:20 to play when Ottawa’s Mike Reilly was called for interference.

Marner scored his 14th goal of the season in a slap shot.

Jason Spezza also scored for the Maple Leafs leaves.

Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators.

Michael Hutchinson, making his first start since Jan. 4, made 24 saves for Toronto. He had made two relief appearances since that beginning. He has won his past four starts.

Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots for Ottawa.

There were no goals in the first period. Toronto’s William Nylander was trapped in a split and Ottawa’s Drake Batherson was injured in a good effort.

Toronto had a 10-6 lead on goal kicks in the first period. Ottawa had a two-man lead over the first period.

Borowiecki scored his seventh goal of the season at 6:08 of the second period on a boards kick and over the left circle. Dylan DeMelo and Batherson had assists.

Spezza scored his eighth goal of the season at 10:41 of the second in a shot from the right circle during a power play. Rasmus Sandy and Zach Hyman earned assists. Batherson was suffering a penalty kick.

Toronto led 19-18 in goal kicks after two periods.

Maple Leaves started the third period in the power play after Brady Tkachuk was penalized for high climbing at 19:40 of the second period. Anderson was forced to do a good save in the first minute of the third.

The leaves dominated the final five minutes of the third period, but Anderson kept them out.

Right wing Casper Kapanen and defenseman Travis Dermott (illness) were scratched from the Toronto lineup. The reason for Kapanen’s absence was not immediately known, though he was said to have no connection with the injury.

