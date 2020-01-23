advertisement

Real estate prices in the northern beaches, Sutherland Shire and eastern suburbs will rise by more than $ 70,000 this year as Sydney prepares for another property boom.

New research has shown that the suburbs in these regions have the greatest imbalance between supply and demand, and would see the fastest growth in real estate prices for all suburbs in Sydney this year.

The Commonwealth Bank’s monthly Household Spending Intentions series, released on Tuesday, showed that housing demand reached a record high in December.

The increase in demand coincided with a 30 percent annual drop in listings, resulting in Sydney offering fewer homes for sale than Brisbane, despite being twice the size of the capital of Queensland.

SuburbGrowth.com.au analyst Jeremy Sheppard said this supply and demand distortion was felt most clearly in the coastal suburbs because they offered a coveted lifestyle but had the fewest deals. This momentum would push prices up by a six-figure amount, Sheppard said.

Modeling at SuburbGrowth.com.au showed that house prices in the suburbs of Davidson on the northern beaches would increase by $ 103,000 a year, while prices in the nearby Collaroy plateau would rise by an average of $ 107,000.

Housing prices in Allambie Heights have been forecast to rise by an average of $ 98,000 and in the neighboring suburbs of Narraweena and Beacon Hill by approximately $ 90,000.

Modeling was based on auction release rates, online search activity, volume listing, market cycle timing, and a number of other supply and demand indicators.

Local agent Garry Greco from Clarke and Humel said these northern beach bags are becoming more popular because they are cheaper alternatives to areas like Curl Curl and Freshwater.

“Prices are between $ 1.4 million and $ 1.5 million, but that’s considered the entry level on the northern beaches,” said Greco. “Most buyers are families. They want large blocks, but there is an overwhelming lack of (listings). “

Mr. Sheppard said there was a similar trend in the suburbs of Sutherland Shire – buyers were looking for homes in areas where they could get more for their money.

It is predicted that prices in the Bangor suburb, one of the cheapest areas in the region, will increase by $ 76,000.

In the neighboring suburb of Woronora Heights, there would be a similar price increase ($ 73,000), while in the south of Heathcote, price increases of $ 60,000 were expected for the year.

In the eastern suburbs, Bronte would see a price increase of approximately $ 219,000, causing the local average price of residential property to drop over $ 3 million.

The residents of Narraweena, Claudia, and Shawn Jacobs, who take their renovated home on Bullara Crescent to the auction on February 15, were not surprised that the area became increasingly popular.

Ms. Jacobs said, “It’s really green, very quiet, great for families, but there are only three other houses for sale.”

The couple’s Hamptons Beach-style home has been extensively renovated and features a sunny north-facing terrace and a back yard on an 866 m² block.

TOP GROWTH DOCUMENTS (through price increase)

Bangor 7.5% ($ 76,000)

Heathcote 7.1% ($ 60,000)

Davidson 7.1% ($ 103,000)

Allambie Heights 7% ($ 98,000)

Bronte 7% ($ 219,000)

Collaroy Plateau 7% ($ 107,000)

Paddington 6.8% ($ 145,000)

Narraweena 6.8% ($ 93,000)

Beacon Hill 6.8% ($ 88,000)

North Epping 6.8% $ 85,000

Woronora Heights 6.8% ($ 73,000)

Abbotsbury 6.8% ($ 53,000)

