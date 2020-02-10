advertisement

Top Gear will be transferred to BBC One later in 2020 for what will be its 29th series.

Top Gear presenters Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris revealed the news on BBC Breakfast today.

They join Paddy McGuinness on the new lineup of show hosts who, according to the BBC, drew an average consolidated audience of 3.8 million viewers last year on BBC Two, making it the most popular in the chain in 2019.

advertisement

The start of the last series drew over 4.3 million viewers (consolidated), the highest of the show in four years.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said today: “The time has come to move the world’s best car show to the country’s most popular channel and broadcast it to an even wider audience on BBC One.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalized the hit series with their getaways and jokes; and we couldn’t have asked for a better response to their series so far and the impact it has had on young audiences. “

Patrick Holland, BBC Two controller, commented: “Revitalizing Top Gear was one of my top priorities when I took control of BBC Two and seeing Paddy, Fred and Chris take over the show was a total joy.

“From Peaky Blinders to Line Of Duty and now Top Gear, BBC Two is a place where unique shows can evolve and thrive before reaching an even wider audience on BBC One, it is a vital part of the BBC portfolio. “

Ralph Lee, director of content at BBC Studios Production, added: “It’s a huge compliment to the whole team behind Top Gear who continually deliver some of the most breathtaking television in the world.

“The chemistry and effortless humor of Paddy, Freddie and Chris touched audiences of all ages and took the show to a special place – so I suspect things will get bigger, better and crazier when we get there on BBC One. “

For now, the last series of Top Gear continues Sunday evening at 8 p.m. on BBC Two.

You can watch episodes online or catch up with BBC iPlayer.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement