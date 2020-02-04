advertisement

People pay crazy sums of money to watch sports live and on TV. Games entertain us and give us a lot of fun. The more games there are, the more exciting our weekdays and weekends become.

The NHL hockey season begins shortly after the start of the NFL football season and around the end of MLB baseball. During the week we can look forward to ice hockey, because the football season is mainly dominated by Sunday and Monday. The offer is second to none.

Non-stop action and excitement

Without a shot clock or long moments between games, hockey is the only sport that can offer non-stop action for long periods. If the player Connor McDavid pushes more than 30 km / h on the ice and the pucks drive over 100 km / h, there is certainly no faster game to be found. The relatively small limits of the ice rink and the players who change in flight reinforce the action that makes hockey unsurpassed in terms of continuous, uninterrupted play.

In addition, anything can happen in ice hockey at any time and you have a sport that keeps you busy all evening when you bet on the games. NHL betting adds excitement, and there are numerous ways to bet on your favorites to win, online or on your favorite sportsbook.

Traditions, superstitions and codes

The National Hockey League was founded in 1917 and is over 100 years old. So much history has spawned some of the best traditions and superstitions in all sports. Hockey is a sport full of manners and customs, from unusual pre-game rituals to playoff beards.

One of the best known superstitions is that the decision-making teams are after winning one of the two conference finals. At the awarding of the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl or the Prince of Wales Trophy, the winning team captain decides whether to touch the trophy or not. The tradition (or superstition) is in the belief or disbelief that touching the Conference Trophy reduces a team’s chances of winning the Stanley Cup.

Players who have strange beliefs. Long-time Maple Leaf goalie and Vezina Trophy winner Eddie Belfour refused to let anyone but himself touch an item of his equipment. Joe Nieuwendyk ate two pieces of white toast with peanut butter before each game. In extreme cases, Hall of Fame netminder Glenn Hall caused vomiting before each game because he believed he would lose if he did not lose his pre-game meal before taking the ice.

As strange as that may sound, these superstitions and bizarre traditions set hockey apart from everyone else.

Players and coaches control the flow of the game

In most other major sports, games are often decided by the umpires or umpires who are influenced by innings, shot clocks and music boxes. Hockey is the only major sport in which players and coaches set the pace. Teams can speed it up, slow it down, or shake things up with big blows or by dropping gloves. It is the only sport in which the athletes really control the pace of the game, which makes it much more entertaining for a viewer to watch the game.

The lingo and the jargon

If you’ve ever spoken to a hardcore hockey fan or player, you know how fun hockey jargon is. Players can go from coast to coast like bread and butter, lose their chiclets (teeth) or ride their jaws. There are grinders, playmakers, plumbers and pylons. Rockets ”(girl) in the bleachers behind the glass and a“ Gordie Howe Hat trick ”, which means that you scored a goal, received support and dropped your gloves to fight.

No other sport has such a robust and rich vocabulary as hockey.

The best playoffs

The NHL playoffs are undoubtedly the most strenuous and physical of all major North American sports. Sixteen teams complete the postseason, which is four rounds of seven games that follow the busy seven months of the regular season. Players go through all types of injuries and the banks become shorter, which means players have to play longer and harder. No playoffs test athletes larger than the Stanley Cup playoffs.

There is little doubt that the nature of the game, the speed, the action, the players, the playoffs and the whole tradition make hockey the greatest sport in the world.

