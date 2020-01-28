advertisement

“If you have a vision, you have a passion,” said Brandis Russell, VP of Global Footwear at Converse at the FN Women Who Rock event in New York City. These were just a few of the inspiring words that the leading shoe manufacturers shared in June 2019.

As part of a series of stories and conversations about women in the workplace, we brought together some of the best female executives in shoes, including Russell and Molly Adams, President; Angela Medlin, founder of Functional Apparel & Accessories Studios; Joëlle Grunberg, President and CEO of Lacoste North and Central America; Kirta Carroll, VP, North America, GMM at; and Dr. Valerie Steele, director of the museum at FIT.

For many of the women on the jury, juggling motherhood and career was a major problem they faced in their lives. “I have always heard of this idea of ​​balance and the thought of having everything. And it took me ten to ten years to realize that balance is not an accurate assessment. Balance almost kind of projects that are all the same Sharing is. It won’t be. Sometimes you have to fill one cup more than another. “

Watch the clip above to learn more about the conversation.

“Women Who Rock” event brings out shoe drivers to discuss female ownership and entrepreneurship

