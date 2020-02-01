advertisement

It can be difficult to decide where you want to buy a new car.

A new vehicle is a major investment, and many worry if they choose a reliable place to buy a new engine.

Fortunately, other customers can now share their opinions on Google, which rates one in five companies based on the reviews it receives.

Derbyshire Live looked at some of the city’s top-rated car dealerships to see which ones had obtained their customer’s seal of approval.

All of the notes below are accurate from Google on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Motorpoint Derby – 4.5 of 1,059 reviews

Motorpoint Derby site at Chartwell Drive.

Motorpoint opened its Derby branch on Chartwell Drive in 1998, claiming to be “the first to offer incredible choice, value and service in the UK” and saying “it is not surprising that this has become the easy way to buy a car in the area. ” “on their website.

Customers seem to agree, the dealer has an average rating of 4.5 stars from 1057 reviewers, one has described it as “A very reliable place to buy used cars within 25,000 miles at prices very reasonable compared to other dealers. Bought a 2018 model BMW from here. Very happy. No problem. “

Vertu Honda Derby – 4.6 292 reviews

Virtue Honda Derby on Frank Whittle Road

Vertu Honda is the Derby arm of the Japanese automaker Honda’s sales offering, and is located on Frank Whittle Road and has received high ratings of 4.6 stars out of 292 reviews.

One reviewer said: “We recently bought a used car from Vertu Honda Derby and the experience has been fantastic!

“Vick’s customer service was excellent, there was no pressure, no pressure, the sale was very relaxed and he detailed everything.

“When we went to get the car, he even picked us up at the house to save us from having to take a taxi which was great, and he took the time to sit in the new car and go through all orders.

“We had a problem with the battery a few days after getting the car and it needed to be replaced, Vick treated it perfectly. We are very satisfied with the service of Vertu Honda Derby and we will definitely use them again!”

N K Motors Derby – 4.6 out of 281 reviews

N K Motors on Orient Way

Located on Orient Way, N K Motors Derby offers a range of used Kia cars and other types of cars. They describe themselves on their website as “the UK’s premier Kia dealership” and as “a range of new vehicles that rank among the rest of the world for choice, quality and value”.

One reviewer said, “The boys at NK Motors are just amazing. The service they provide is a service that other companies should try to provide to their customers.

“In all cases where I have dealt with them, the staff at NK Motors have been professional, friendly and welcoming. A step above the competition and I hope to do business with them in the future!”

Lexus Derby – 4.6 130 reviews

Lexus Derby on Orient Way

Also on Orient Way, Lexus Derby sells a “wide range of new and approved used Lexus vehicles,” according to their website.

A reviewer detailed their experience: “Excellent customer service, perfectly informed of the different vehicle specifications, polite and courteous. Extremely well maintained, even to the point of having a few bottles of water to take with you for the test. Few dealers deploy as much effort for each potential customer. “

Target Cars Derby – 4.8 based on 72 reviews

Target cars on Sitwell Street

“Target Cars Derby is a used car dealer in Derby that offers a wide range of used cars at great prices,” according to their website.

The dealership is on Sitwell Street. One reviewer said, “Fantastic place. Kevin was super friendly and helped me find a car. He was very attentive and listened to my long list of requests for the perfect car.

“He quickly responded to messages and was very professional. I would recommend this place to anyone who wants to sell or buy a car!

“If you want a cracking deal in a great place with a brilliant owner, then this is the place for you!”

Drive Vehicle Sales – 4.6 from 74 reviews

One reviewer said that Drive Vehicle Sales has “friendly service with no pressure to buy.”

“The car as described and I have no problem with it. Very easy process once I decided to buy the car. I would definitely recommend them,” they said.

You can find the dealer on Derby Road, Borrowash.

MGP Derby Cars – 4.8 62 reviews

MGP Car Dealer on Nottingham Road

The Nottingham Road MGP cars appear to have been successful with its customers. One reviewer said they had “great service”.

They added that the staff were “very polite and professional” and “went above and beyond in all areas!”

CF Vehicle Wholesale Ltd – 4.8 from 96 reviews

Wholesale CF vehicles at Canalgate Park on Nottingham Road

By selling used cars and vans from its dealer in Canalgate Park, Nottingham Road, Derby, CF Wholesale says it offers “first class customer service and very competitive prices”.

Critics seem to agree, one said, “We bought a Toyota Yaris for our daughter from this company in August of this year.

“Chris was very helpful in providing all the details and allowing us to take the car for a test drive. We found the experience hassle free and bought and drove the car the same day.

“Our daughter is very satisfied with her new car. We will not hesitate to recommend this dealer.”

