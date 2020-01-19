advertisement

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman and leader of the intelligence service accusation, pushed back the president’s argument that he cannot be dismissed for abuse of power and calls it an “absurd position.”

“That’s the argument I suppose you should make if the facts are so deadly to you,” Schiff said in ABC’s “This week.” “You had to go so far out of the mainstream to find someone to make that argument, you had to leave the realm of constitutional scholars and go to criminal lawyers.”

Asked or accused Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas will be summoned to testify, Schiff said that he does not know which possible witnesses will be admitted. “We can’t really make a decision about which witnesses we’ll call if we don’t know whether or not the Senate will allow it,” he said. Schiff noted that a trial without witnesses would be “absurd.” It would be a mockery of a process, not a process. “

He also rejected Senator Susan Collins’ argument that Parliament should have done more in turn to get documents. “Senator Collins and the other senators must realize that we have tried to get these witnesses to Parliament. We have summoned many of these witnesses. And because of the president’s obstruction, they ignored those legal summonses, “Schiff said. “The Department of Justice of Donald Trump is in court and says the house cannot go to court to enforce the writ of summons.”

Schiff said he plans to fight for a fair trial Tuesday, but will also hold senators responsible.

“I intend to be respectful to the senators during the trial, operating on the assumption that they are taking their oath seriously, but also with the knowledge that Americans are watching, that they are going to demand a fair trial,” Schiff said. “If the senators don’t give the country a fair trial, a fair trial for the president but also fair for the American people, the senators will be held responsible. So that’s the approach I intend to follow.”

Judiciary Rep. Jerry Nadler called the memo of the White House legal team on Saturday night “wandering nonsense” during an appearance Sunday on CBS “Face the Nation”.

“Well, both explanations are erroneous nonsense. There is sufficient evidence, overwhelming evidence. Each jury would flatly condemn in three minutes that the president had betrayed his country by breaking the law, “said Nadler.

Regarding potential witnesses, Nadler said he did not think Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, would eventually be called.

“Well, I say Hunter Biden has no knowledge of the charges against the President. Did the President, as we have said, betray his country, as evidenced by the evidence, by conspiring another country to try the election Hunter Biden has nothing to say about that, their request for Hunter Biden, which is more like a smear from Hunter Biden, that the president tried to get the Ukraine, but the fact is that the chief judge decides, the chief judge “The senate can overrule them. But no chief judge would consider admitting evidence that is irrelevant. No judge in a trial would do that,” Nadler said.

“Let’s call the witnesses”

First year Rep. Jason Crow, a retired Army Ranger and a lawyer, also criticized the President’s submission during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

“This fits in with the President’s pattern. He continues to deviate from his own behavior, trying to attack the messenger. My immediate response is to call the witnesses. He said his call was a perfect call. He said he did nothing wrong, so let the people in the best position to confirm come in and testify before the US Senate. This is what more than 70% of the US population is asking for, “Crow told CNN.

“The president deserves a fair trial. The American people deserve a fair trial. So let’s have that fair trial. “

Crow did not want to say if he wanted to see Parnas appear as a witness, but said it was possible to use documents from him without hearing directly from him.

“I can say that managers meet regularly and talk to our team, given the best witnesses to bring that case. We need to look at the entire universe of potential witnesses. ‘He said. “All relevant witnesses are on the table. What we have to do is ensure that we also have documents. This cannot be the first trial in American history, the first trial of charges in American history, where we have no documents and witnesses from the president. “

