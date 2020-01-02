advertisement

January 2, 2020

Because it’s the start of a new year, it’s time to review the most popular stories on CleanTechnica last year, and since it’s now 2020, I’m also going to browse through a list of the most popular stories of the past decade here on CleanTechnica.

From 2019, the biggest stories were a comparison of the total cost of ownership between the Tesla Model 3 and the Toyota Corolla, a long exploration of the “Tesla demand” problem and a simple expression of shock that so many people still buy Toyota Camrys ( Camries?) And Honda Accords. Why??? Here is the rest of the top 20 (note that # 10 is a … short article):

Toyota Corolla versus Tesla Model 3 – Cost comparisons over 5 years The Mystery Of Tesla Model 3 Demand Buyers of Honda Accord and Toyota Camry – What the hell are you doing? Tesla’s Cybertruck makes a garage superfluous – here’s why Tesla disturbs – BMW Boss throws the towel in the ring Tesla Model 3 cheaper than Honda Accord – 15 cost comparisons (updated) Total cost of ownership: Tesla Model 3 versus Toyota Camry and Audi A5 Polestar reveals price information for its Sedan battery. Are you going to sit down? Skyrocketing Tesla Sales Force Mercedes dealer in Norway for a Kodak moment All problems with our new Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Sorry, Elon – I overestimated the cost of the Tesla model 3 Tesla drops the first real image of model Y when the event invites to go out How much range is lost in 63 days on a parked Tesla Model 3? Car sales in the US fall for Audi, Honda, Infiniti, Mercedes, Nissan and Toyota in 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance crushes fossil BMW M3 around race track Tesla Model 3 used car statistics as depressing for BMW and Audi as new car sales DIY Solar LEAF project shows the untapped potential of solar EVs Tesla’s master plan works Tesla’s Autopilot breaks a selfie while it dances away from the incoming car Tesla’s service may not be perfect, but it is still much better than the “competition”

For those of you who subscribe to CleanTechnica for at least $ 3 a month, or decide to do so in the coming days, I send a full top 100 list for the year.

For now, however, to the top 30 stories from January 1, 2010 to January 1, 2020.

Yes, Tesla still dominates the list, but we have a number of oldies on this that were just popular for years, as well as some hot non-Tesla stories from the past few years.

Advantages and disadvantages of solar energy Tesla Model 3 estimate of total cost of ownership – crushing What are the current costs of solar panels? Toyota Corolla versus Tesla Model 3 – Cost comparisons over 5 years The Mystery Of Tesla Model 3 Demand Which solar panels are the most efficient? Big Auto, we have a problem – Sales report American electric car Buyers of Honda Accord and Toyota Camry – What the hell are you doing? Sorry, Elon – I overestimated the cost of the Tesla model 3 Tesla’s Cybertruck makes a garage superfluous – here’s why 20 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles on the market in 2018 (US) Tesla disturbs – BMW Boss throws the towel in the ring Tesla Model 3 cheaper than Honda Accord – 15 cost comparisons (updated) Electric cars for sale in 2017 Tesla Model 3 = # 1 best-selling car in the US (in sales) Total cost of ownership: Tesla Model 3 versus Toyota Camry and Audi A5 Polestar reveals price information for its Sedan battery. Are you going to sit down? Skyrocketing Tesla Sales Force Mercedes dealer in Norway for a Kodak moment Low costs of solar energy & wind energy Crush Coal, Crush Nuclear and Beat Natural Gas All problems with our new Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus American car sales down for Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Honda, Mercedes, Infiniti, Audi, Mini, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Buick and Cadillac in 2019 13 Electric vehicles entering the market in 2014 Tesla vs Chevy Bolt: lessons learned from 1 week of electric driving in the UAE 10 reasons not to buy Tesla – seriously This is what $ 7,000 damage looks like on a Tesla model 3 Tesla Model 3 vs 22 competitors (The Straight Specs) 43 Battery storage companies to monitor Lithium extraction versus oil sands Meme: a thorough reaction Fully electric vehicles for sale in the US (model years 2017 and 2018) How much range is lost in 63 days on a parked Tesla Model 3?

That’s it from 2019 and also from 2010 to the end of 2019. Let us know if anything else stands out.

