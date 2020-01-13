advertisement

Earlier this month, analyst Mehdi Hossein published a research note that claimed that delivery problems could force Apple to spread the release of its iPhone 12 setup in two stages. According to the report, in the first phase, Apple would release sub-6GHz iPhone 5G models in September this year. In the second phase, Apple would launch 5G iPhones with faster mmWave support in early 2021.

If you are concerned that you would have to wait until 2021 to take advantage of Apple’s fastest 5G iPhone 12 models, you can rest assured. A new investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – who has an unparalleled track record with regard to Apple rumors – indicates that Apple’s iPhone 5G rollout will be a uniform affair and will include both sub-6GHz and mmWave models later this year .

MacRumors, who saw a copy of Kuo’s note, reports:

Kuo said that iPhone models with mmWave would be available in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the UK, and adds that Apple may disable 5G functionality in countries that do not offer 5G service or have a shallow 5G penetration rate to reduce production costs.

All in all, this is encouraging news for both consumers and Apple. From a business perspective, postponing the release of faster iPhone 5G models until 2021 would certainly have an adverse impact on Apple’s holiday quarter.

That said, it remains to be seen how useful mmWave 5G technology is used in practice. Although mmWave technology unquestionably offers much higher data rates, mmWave waves cannot travel far and are easily blocked by walls and other objects.

T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray explained this topic in a widely distributed blog post he wrote last year:

Part of this is physics – millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum has great potential in terms of speed and capacity, but it is not far from the cell site and does not penetrate materials at all. It will never scale material beyond small pockets of 5G hotspots in dense urban environments.

It can also be seen how spacious 5G coverage is by the time Apple releases its iPhone 12 models. The current coverage of 5G is anything but really extensive, but transporters are certainly working hard to expand support week by week. At the moment it is definitely not worth paying a premium for a 5G smartphone. However, Apple is guessing that that will change by the time September rolls around.

Regarding other iPhone 12 rumors we’ve seen, there are rumors that all iPhone 12 models will include OLED screens. As it looks now, the iPhone 11 still uses an OLED display at entry level, which means that the iPhone 12 gets a nice spec upgrade at entry level.

The biggest change to the iPhone 12, apart from 5G support, is a reported new redesign. Although details are still a bit blurry, some preliminary rumors have announced that the iPhone 12 will have a form factor that is reminiscent of the iPhone 4 to the extent that it will have flat metal edges.

IPhone sales have stagnated somewhat in recent years, but perhaps the allure of 5G support and a long-awaited redesign will help initiate the monster iPhone upgrade cycle that Apple has been trying to launch for several years now.

