Just two years ago, no one in your dynasty had superstar prospects like Jarred Kelenic, Casey Mize or Joey Bart. Believe it or not, many of your leagues would allow this kind of catch-up. Think of it this way: Sure, you have to wait a few years longer, but the advantage is that in the last few laps you have the best prospects for the future of your farm designs if you know what you’re looking for. Unfortunately, many prospect lists do not take this information into account, so for you it is not much more than a shot into the unknown. Today I’m going to tell you all about 10 amateur players who will have the best 25 prospects over the next few years, just like some of the players mentioned above.

2020 class of college prospects

Emerson Hancock (SP, Georgia)

We haven’t seen a pitcher of this quality in the design since Gerrit Cole was the first in the overall ranking to be recognized by the pirates in 2011. This is not to say that Hancock lives up to this hype, but that he offers the same type of floor and ceiling that Cole had at the time in his career. Hancock is a fireball with two balls and command of a fourth fixed pitch. While injuries always play a role for young pitchers, of course, Hancock is almost certain that he will find his way into a big league rotation by September 2021 and has the chance to develop into a multi-year Cy Young candidate.

