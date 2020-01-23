advertisement

The NHL trading period has almost expired as there is still one month to go. Let’s take a look at the latest NHL trade rumors and see which teams are likely to give away the most.

At the NHL trading date, you can divide teams into three categories. First, there are teams that have no idea what they’re doing. Second, there are buyers. These are teams that want to win a Stanley Cup and are willing to pay a high price to increase their chances. Finally, there are sellers. These teams make the coveted players available to buyers. The latest NHL trade rumors suggest that this could be a slow period due to the lack of big names, but I’m not so sure.

This season has shown how much parity there is in the NHL. There will be some very tough division races. The Metropolitan Division is a division of death in which six of its eight teams have at least 60 points.

The Pacific Division is now quite the opposite. Each division has at least two teams with at least 60 points. That is, with the exception of the Pacific. Also, don’t sleep in the Atlantic Division, which has several juggernauts in Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and even the Florida Panthers.

This makes me believe that teams will bid against each other and that they will do it vigorously. Yes, the lack of leeway for most of the competition will make it more difficult, but maybe this will actually force the NHL managers to be creative. This is something we all can hope for as ice hockey fans.

I’ll take a look at which teams will (or at least should be) the most active sellers at the February 24 NHL trading date. Depending on how the rankings develop over the next month, the trading market could improve. Those who are willing to sell something are clearly preferred, especially when there are many buyers.

Anaheim Ducks

In terms of quantity, the Anaheim Ducks have a lot to offer. The ducks are 14 points from the playoffs. So if you don’t have a St. Louis Blues, you’re done. You have four freelance agents after this season – Nicolas Deslauriers, Michael Del Zotto, Korbinian Holzer and Ryan Miller.

Well, the first three are not that interesting. Deslauriers is fourth at best. Del Zotto is capable, but his offense, which used to be his greatest strength, has dried up. Holzer is probably a seventh defender on a playoff team.

Miller is by far the most fascinating of the quartet. The problem is that he has a no-trade list with six teams. If Miller and his agent are smart and can now submit the list, they could easily make it impossible to trade with him. Teams tend not to trade goalkeepers on the cut-off date, especially when they are loaned.

The ducks have some restricted free agents that may also be on the market. But if you really want to make some noise, you have to get rid of someone with a term. Ondrej Kase is an outbreak candidate every year, but for several reasons (most of which are beyond his control), this outbreak has not yet occurred. The ducks could probably get a decent move for him and he is listed on The Athletic’s large board.

Anaheim doesn’t have the quality to make a big return for anyone, but the amount is enough to get at least one or the other round.

Minnesota Wild

Do you remember how I said there are teams that have no idea what they’re doing? Yes, I’m talking about the Minnesota game. You have entered the waters of mediocrity for years. It seems that Wild’s General Manager Bill Guerin is ready to actually take some action.

The big question, of course, is what these steps will look like. Jason Zucker has been trading almost three times in the past 12 months. Maybe the fourth time is magic? He could make the wild a beautiful prey. Ryan Donato is listed on TSN’s latest Trade Bait Board. He is still young enough (23 years old) to have an interesting upward trend and has 15 points in 43 games so far.

The chances of this happening are slim, but team captain Mikko Koivu will be an unrestricted free agent this season. Do the savages go up to him and ask him if he wants to stay in Minnesota? Would you be willing to exchange it for a Stanley Cup contender? And would Koivu be interested in it at all?

I think the savages will swap at least one player who has no rental. Sugar seems to be a matter of course, but I would also keep an eye on players like Eric Staal, Jonas Brodin and even Mathew Dumba. If the savages get the right offer, pretty much everyone is on the table.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have already traded their best trading property and have had a rather below-average return for Taylor Hall. However, they still have a few pieces that they could trade on the cut-off date.

Defender Sami Vatanen will be an unrestricted free agent this season, and as far as I know there have been no extension talks between the two parties. Vatanen is the best defender in the rental, so the Devils could make another choice in the first round if they play their cards correctly. Team captain Andy Greene will be a UFA, but I’m not sure if the devils move him.

I’m not sure if striker Wayne Simmonds wants to be moved, but I think he will be moved. He will become a free agent after this season and the Devils could make his $ 5 million cap hit more attractive if they keep some of it. Still, Simmonds has 19 points in 48 games, so I’m not sure how much interest he will be in him. But someone looking for grit and all the fun stuff will act for him.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Devils were ready to part with Miles Wood. But how about Blake Coleman? His value is sky-high at the moment and at 28, it is very likely that his best years are not ahead. Coleman’s $ 1.8 million cap hit would be tempting. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa’s senators have a number of players they are likely to split with at the close of trading. They have 10 (!!!!!) unrestricted free agents after this season and it would not be surprising if at least seven of them were removed from the roster on the cut-off date.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau is the big name. It is the best center available. Pageau is an experienced player who can also kill penalties and close an opponent’s top line. The senators could hibernate until February 24, roll out of bed and still exchange him for a first choice. I’m not sure how many teams will be willing to pay this price, but all it takes is one.

Vladislav Namestnikov is someone else for whom the senators could get a fairly solid return. Admittedly, it won’t be a first choice. But the senators gave Namestnikov a chance to increase his commercial value, and he rewarded them for it. A choice in the second or third round seems appropriate to him.

Tyler Ennis has re-established himself as an NHL player. His career was life-sustaining after being bought up by the Minnesota Wild, but a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season got him back on the track. Ennis has rebuilt his career this season with 26 points in 48 games. This is his highest score since the 2014-15 season. At just $ 800,000, Ennis will be affordable for just about everyone.

Defender Ron Hainsey is who he is. Give him a carefree minute roll and he’ll do fine. He’ll even kill some punishments for you. The teams will want him. Mark Borowiecki is also a pending UFA, although I feel the senators will give him an extension. You could also trade someone like Chris Tierney, who will be a restricted free agent.

New York Rangers

The conversion of the New York Rangers is not over yet, but almost over. You have two of the most fascinating trading candidates in the NHL. UFA striker Chris Kreider is the first to line up. Teams love skill and they love size. Kreider has a bit of both. It is the best grand piano available. The Rangers get a first choice for him. To quote Thanos, it is inevitable.

Now the second piece is much more interesting – Alexandar Georgiev. The Rangers either trade with him or with Henrik Lundqvist at the beginning of the next season. I think that goes without saying. In a perfect world, they would trade Lundqvist. But this world is not perfect. Lundqvist also controls his own fate because he has a no-move clause and has not yet publicly expressed his desire to stop playing regularly in Madison Square Garden.

This leaves Georgiev. And boy, could the Rangers get a delivery for him? The goalkeeper market is always difficult to figure out, but he’s a young goalkeeper with pretty good NHL success. Georgiev has put up strong numbers even though he played for a team that just doesn’t know what defense is.

Next: A player every team should trade with

If you put a gun next to my head, I would say that Georgiev is moved in the off-season simply because young goalkeepers are usually moved. But the NHL is pretty weird. We’re less than 24 months from an expansion team that has reached the Stanley Cup final! Therefore I would not rule out a Georgiev trade on the cut-off date.

