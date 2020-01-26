advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Ottawa Senators Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is expected to continue trading until the close of trading. Which teams would make the most sense for him?

For the second year in a row, Ottawa’s senators have the biggest name available at the NHL close. Last year they had Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone. This year the senators have Jean-Gabriel Pageau. While trading is not safe, the latest NHL trading rumors suggest that it is very likely.

An expansion could theoretically be achieved, but it can be assumed that the talks about expansion have not yet started. There will likely be some in the next few weeks, but since these talks are just starting, it is unlikely that anything will work out.

If the senators bring Pageau to the market, there will be no shortage of suitors. Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun reports that more than 15 teams may be interested in winning him. Of course, that number will likely depend on how the next month goes. With so many teams near a playoff, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pageau were the hottest in the NHL as of the cutoff date.

Things can change pretty quickly this time of year. A contender could lose an upper middle, which could force him into the Pageau contest. But right now, here are the five teams that I think makes the most sense to him.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Why does he make sense for her: The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the hottest teams in the NHL. They have had a record of 9-2-0 since January 1st, which is the best in the league. The Blue Jackets currently occupy first place on the wild card, but the Eastern Conference playoff race is imminent. You could say this team is better than last year’s all-in team.

In addition, the blue jackets could really use a center. Pierre-Luc Dubois has a quiet strong year with 15 goals and 38 points. After that, the selection is slim at best. Boone Jenner has 17 points, Alexander Wennberg 20.

Why not: As I said, the blue jackets went all-in last year. Do you really want to do this again? It will cost you either a choice for the first round or a selection for the second round and a top perspective. The blue jackets don’t have a choice for the second round of 2020, so you can probably count them out there. And I doubt that they want to swap another choice in the first round.

Judgment: It will be interesting if the blue jackets continue to play extremely well. But I think if you take a step on the trade date, it’s for someone who has a deadline. As long as the blue jackets with Pageau can’t do anything long-term, I don’t see this.

