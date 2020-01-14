advertisement

The second base prospect landscape is fascinating for the 2020 fantasy baseball season. Three of the players below have reached the majors, and the other two have reached triple-A level last year. There are some potential strokes that hit average helpers and stolen base contributors.

5 – Andy Young (ARI)

The Diamondbacks have a few mid-field prospects who could strive for a meaningful season at Keystone this year, but Young is my favorite. Eric Longhenhagen and Kiley McDaniel named Young the 17th best company in the Arizona farm system in November. They described him as a “power-first prospect” and “middle-infielder rammer” and gave him a current skill level of 45 and a future skill level of 55 on the scouting scale from 20 to 80.

MLB Pipeline ranked him the 23rd best candidate in the Arizona system, and his scouting grade of 50 lies exactly between FanGraphs’ current and future grades for the tool. Both outlets rate his hit tool at 45, but FanGraphs rates it at 50 (which is average) for the future.

Young divided his 2019 season almost exactly in the middle between Double-A and Triple-A. In 263 record appearances with the former, he met eight Homer with a triple slash of 0.260 / 363 / 0.453, 8.7 BB%, 20.2 K% and 140 wRC +, according to FanGraphs. In 277 record appearances at the highest level of the minor, he beat 21 Homer with a slash of 0.280 / 0.373 / 0.611, 8.7 BB%, 24.5 K% and 131 wRC +. It was a highly productive season for Young, but, as Jeffrey Paternostro of Baseball Prospectus mentioned in his report on BP’s 20th prospectus in Arizona, outperformed Homer Young’s projection of power and was supported by the lively Pacific Coast ball.

Young is not an option with high ceilings and it does not need to be moved anywhere. He has the potential to play a significant role in a team with some flexible pieces this season. In this case, the bar is not exceptionally high so that it is only average at the second base. In 2019, the second base men met .259 / .322 / .423 together with a .164 ISO and 94 wRC + per FanGraph. Dampfer projected it to hit .244 / .305 / .421 with a .177 ISO and 87 wRC +. These forecasts are a pinch lower than the previous year’s average, but if it blends into the bigs more seamlessly than in steamer projects, Young could have a medium infielder value in large mixed leagues and NL-only formats.

4 – Brendan Rodgers (COL)

Ask me to put the outlook back on second base in a month or two, and Rodgers could stand up for the top spot. However, some factors are currently holding him back in fourth place for his 2020 outlook. The first is that Rodgers underwent shoulder surgery for a torn right labrum in June last year. Back in November, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post wrote about Rodgers and his recovery. Rodgers stated that he was expected to start throwing and hitting a month after the article was published, which would have been in December. At the time of writing, I haven’t read any reports about him that are starting to throw and hit. The adolescent’s goal is to be ready for spring training, and the lack of an update for throwing and hitting him doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not on the right track to achieve that goal since he was already there in November found that he was on the right track and maybe even a few steps ahead. “Regardless, his return schedule is questioned, and how effective it will be right away is also.

Second, he has no direct access to the season as Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story block the left side of the infield and Ryan McMahon and Daniel Murphy block the right side. However, Arenado’s name is circulated in trade rumors, so Rodgers could stand a chance if Arenados is treated. A clearer way to play and Rodgers answering some questions about his health would make a big contribution to increasing his fantasy baseball inventory this season.

Of course, he also has to improve his initial fights in “The Show”. The young Infielder struck in exactly one third of his 81 record appearances and hit .224 / .272 / .250 with a 25 wRC +. Now that he knew he had a shoulder injury, those numbers should probably be taken with a grain of salt, if not a heap of spoons.

Before calling it up, Rodgers shredded it into Triple-A. In 160 record appearances, he met 0.350 / 0.413 / 0.622 with nine homers, 8.8 BB%, 16.9 K% and 147 wRC +. He underpins these tough numbers with glowing scouting reports that contain an abundance of plus hits and power grades for his tools in several well-known branches such as the frequently cited MLB pipeline, FanGraphs and the baseball prospectus. Throw his tools and projection into Coors Field and you have a tempting fantasy option. Rodgers has what it takes to become a spring training helium man when he proves to be healthy, strikes and / or is treated with Arenado. He is currently not a must-draft player in 12-team mixers, but I would not prevent you from choosing him as a late lottery ticket.

3 – Nick Solak (TEX)

Solak is a widely traveled perspective. He was drafted into the second round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft by the Yankees, dealt with the Rays and dealt with the Rangers from the Rays last year. He made his debut for his current organization, and it was a pretty bubbly one.

He hardly keeps the right to view. In 135 record appearances for the Rangers last year, he met five Homers .293 / .393 / .491, an 11.1 BB%, 21.5 K% and 126 wRC +. He also added two stolen bases. His goal was the cherry at the beginning of a productive season.

In 477 triple-A record appearances, split between the Rays and Rangers organizations, he beat 27 Homer with a .289 / .362 / .532 slash, 9.4 BB%, 22.0 K%, five stolen bases and 121 wRC +. He is not misted up with tools, but the MLB pipeline gives him the marks 55 hits, 45 power and 55 run. He is also a versatile field player.

Solak started five games in second base and eleven games in third base for the Rangers. In comparison, he played 83 games in the minors on the second, only one on the third and even played 26 games in the outer field per FanGraph. While versatile, Jeffrey Paternostro waved his glove as he raved about his racket in Solak’s prospectus and became BP’s number 3 in the Rangers organization. MLB Pipeline rates its fielding with an average of 50 with a slightly below average arm at 45. For fantasy purposes, Solak only has to be good enough in the field to put his name on the lineup card. However, an additional bonus would be if he is used in several positions to get his racket into the lineup. This would result in authorization for multiple items.

Solak’s steamer projection on his FanGraphs player page prompts him to hit .268 / .340 / .446 with 21 homers and seven stolen bases in 560 record appearances. Unfortunately, Solak is not confronted with the fantastic stroke conditions in Globe Life Park in Arlington, as the Rangers are opening the Globe Life Field this year. We do not yet know how the park will develop since it has not yet been opened. With its retractable roof, however, it is not supported by hot games that advance the ball at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Regardless, his constant diet of projected play time and well-rounded statistical projection will work well even in a neutral stadium. He has an ADP of around 265 on Fantrax and I think he’s underestimated by a pinch. Solak deserves a top 250 selection. He’s not a sexy pick, but he has no downsides and would be a great guy, especially if he has or already has multiple positions with your fantasy provider.

2 – Nick Madrigal (CHW)

There is a gap of approximately 180 points between the ADP at Fantrax for Madrigal and the future top player on this list. However, it was not an easy decision for me to place him behind the future potential customer. Madrigal is a unique player in today’s game of things and whiffs.

The 22-year-old second baseman opened at High-A last year, advanced to Double-A and ended the year at Triple-A. With High-A and Double-A he only achieved 2.8% of his record appearances. For a while, only 3.7% of his triple-A record appearances ended in a strikeout. He also only met four Homer in 532 appearances between the three stops, ripping two in high-A and one each in the upper secondary levels.

The lack of striking hurts its value, but its ability to get the ball into play is paired with an elite striking tool. MLB Pipeline rates his tool of success as 65, and Jarrett Seidler mentioned possible stroke championships in Madrigal’s article in the Baseball Prospectus. FanGraphs also has a future 70 hit level on its player side. The results were there too. Overall, he reached 0.311 in the three sub-league levels last year.

As striking as Madrigal’s average strike potential is, it is his stolen base potential that has made it difficult for me to place him second on this list rather than first. He stole 35 bases last year. His exciting stolen base is supported by a current and future tool rating from FanGraphs of 70 and a run note of 60 at MLB Pipeline. The whole point about his prospects for the stolen base in the bigs this year is that his efficiency and the raw stolen base numbers are dwindling as he climbs up the minor league ladder.

He stole 17 bases in 21 attempts in High-A, 14 in 20 attempts in Double-A and only four in seven attempts in Triple-A. Still, 35 stolen bases are no reason to sneeze, and its efficiency remained strong in Double-A before it got messy in Triple-A. To link his stolen baseline performance, only five major leaders stole 35 or more bases, only eight crossed the 30 stolen base threshold, and only eleven reached at least 25 stolen bases. Hell, only 21 players stole 20 or more bases. Even if Madrigal takes a big step back from its stolen base, which was released to minors last year, an increase of 20 is a reasonable expectation.

Madrigal returns to his ADP and looks to me like a bargain with an ADP of around 315 in Fantrax leagues. Dampfer projected it for 440 record appearances, five Homer, 18 stolen bases and an average of 0.287. The Pale pants are on the road to success in the off-season and have already agreed on a deal with Luis Robert. Maybe they agree with madrigal and avoid the game to influence the seasons, or maybe the young second baseman forces his hand and wins a place in spring training in a club with reasonable playoff ambitions. Even if he opens the year to minors, I’m optimistic that he’ll play more games and collect more record appearances than steamer projects, making his projected average even more helpful and giving him a better chance of defeating 20 stolen bases. It’s worth picking madrigal in leagues as flat as 12-team mixers, and considering it anytime after choosing 200. It doesn’t depend on the composition of your team.

1 – Gavin Lux (LAD)

Lux makes headlines with a strong group of second-base perspectives. He played more shortstop in the minors than in second base, but he only played second base when promoted to the Dodgers last year when Corey Seager was anchored in the shortstop. Lux wasn’t great for the Dodgers in 82 record appearances in the regular season, but he wasn’t ashamed either. He hit .240 / .305 / .400 with two homers, two stolen bases and an 87 wRC +. He scored a whopping 29.3% of his record appearances, but his 11.4 SwStr% was just a little above the 11.1% league average, and he did a masterful job of spitting on pitches outside the strike zone with 20.9 O- Swing% (31.6% was the league average). In addition, he achieved a significant drop in the strike rate last year at a whopping 20.6% of his 291 record appearances with Double-A and 18.1% of his 232 record appearances with Triple-A.

Lux has split his time almost halfway between double A and triple A last year, and with 523 record appearances in the underage, he ripped 26 Homer with a .347 / .421 / .607 slash, 11.7 BB %, 19.5 K%, 166 wRC + and 10 stolen bases in 16 attempts. In short, he destroyed the top minors before he got a little tougher with the majors. Though he showed the Dodgers enough to make up their postseason list, and he ripped a Homer off in one of his 10 record appearances in the playoffs.

The 22-year-old Infielder is the second best baseball player at MLB Pipeline and has given his hit, power and running machines a 60, 55 and 60 rating. Baseball Prospectus’ Kevin Carter also described the performance and operation of Lux as a plus. It may be advisable to exercise caution when projecting stolen bases for lux this year, even with a run-plus. He stole 10 bases in 16 chances in 113 minor games last year before stealing bags for the Dodgers in both attempts. He was not efficient at stealing in 2018, and the analytically motivated Dodgers didn’t have many chances to steal bases in 2019.

After my manual calculations of the stolen bases and theft at Baseball-Reference, the Dodgers tried the second smallest thefts in 2019 with only 67 attempts. In 2018, they were 22nd higher with 99 stolen basic attempts. The staff in last year’s team may have contributed to the low number of attempts, but the Dodgers are not clubs that run wild on the bases.

Dampfer projects Lux onto 110 games and 451 record appearances and steals eight bases. It also projects him to hit .266 / .328 / .436 with 14 homers. I’m more optimistic about its performance and average hit production this year, but the stolen bases feel like a reasonable baseline that has potential for more if Lux improves its efficiency. With a more rounded profile than Madrigal and some experience in “The Show”, Lux was able to get him to the top. In addition, the lux ceiling is simply higher. He has an ADP of about 133 on Fantrax and that’s a bit rich in my blood when I start to blush. However, my opinion is subject to change, as I will deal more closely with ranked players this off-season. Lux should be designed universally for all formats.

