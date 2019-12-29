advertisement

29 December 2019 Cynthia Shahan

Originally published by Climate Reality Project.

Now that 2019 is coming to an end, we are taking a step back to watch the videos about the climate crisis that attracted attention and even inspired followers of Climate Reality.

This was the year of incredible climate action and growing awareness around the world, with stories from historical strikes to extreme weather disasters that regularly became front-line news. Let’s watch a few of the videos that tell the story of the climate fight in 2019. These videos were first published on our Facebook page and have more than 14.5 million views and 2.5 million minutes viewed (which looks like watching the Titanic movie around 12,820 times!).

5. History in the Arctic

It can sometimes be difficult to visualize the climate crisis on the move, but this time-lapse video helps put the melting of polar ice in perspective and calls for urgent action.

This video also shows how it is not just new Arctic ice that is melting – it is more than four years old, because our warming world is affecting the ice that has been there the longest.

4. Black carbon

Another great story from the Arctic: scientists discovered that the black substance that covered ice was actually black carbon, an almost soot-like material emitted from burning fossil fuels everywhere, from car engines to coal-fired power stations according to EPA. This black carbon began to cover Arctic ice, reducing its ability to reflect the sun’s rays and increasing the melting ice. This video drew attention to this important problem and our followers agree: it’s time to take action!

3. Protection of forests

In 2019 we saw enormous global climate activism, but also tragic news regarding deforestation and forest fires in the Amazon. But this video gives us hope for a future where our forests can grow again, even double in size.

Costa Rica was able to combat deforestation, protect animal species and double the rainforest in one generation. Logging restrictions, conservation incentives, job creation and the promotion of ecotourism allowed the country to protect its essential ecosystem. It is a model that we hope other countries can learn and follow from this.

2. Revolutionary transport

We like to see stories about innovative technologies that can revolutionize the future of urban transport. These new trams can run entirely on solar energy and are rechargeable, which means that it is a more sustainable option to travel around. Moreover, they do not run on tracks, so that cities can introduce them quickly without expensive construction. In short: it’s a great way to get cars off the road. We hope to see these and other forward-looking forms of public transportation around the world.

1. Norway leading on climate

Norway is buying electric cars in a big way, to the point that EVs are devouring traditional petrol vehicles for the first time. The country offers benefits to those transferring and has become a world leader in sustainable mobility. This gives us the hope that throughout the world we will see a switch to battery-powered vehicles that are better for our planet and our pockets in the long run!

Take part in the climate battle

Inspired to take action with these videos? Learn how to raise awareness and bring practical climate solutions to your community. Follow us at the next Climate Reality Leadership Corps training event to become a leader in Climate Reality.

About the author

Cynthia Shahan Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a socio-cultural and sometimes medical anthropological thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education and Montessori education. Eventually a biological farmer, AP recognized and mother of four unconditionally loving minds, teachers and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics outside this world. (She could make more progress this way, led by her children.)









