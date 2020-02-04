advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, New Jersey Devils defender Sami Vatanen is one of the hottest names in the trading market. Here are the top three that suit him.

With the NHL trading deadline on February 24, the trading market begins to warm up. The best loan defender available is Sami Vatanen, defender of the New Jersey Devils. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. According to the latest trade rumors from the NHL, the name Vantanen is of interest.

In the latest TSN Trade Bait column, Vatanen took fifth place. Alec Martinez (second) was the only defender standing over him. Vatanen has a $ 4.875 million cap hit this season and is the best right-handed defender in the trading market. He also has offside experience, which should increase his commercial value.

This season Vatanen has 5 goals and 23 points in 47 games. Since the Devils are far from conflicting and there are no enlargement talks, trading with him makes a lot of sense. I don’t think they’ll get a first round for him, but a second round is quite plausible.

Which teams suit Vatanen best? Here’s a look at the three teams that should act for him.

Carolina hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes need a spark. They haven’t been the same since Dougie Hamilton’s injury. This injury made her a little bit smoother. It is no surprise that the hurricanes have observed various defenders in the trading market. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Devils are among the teams that have called them up.

I would not be surprised if a business comes about. The hurricanes really need to add someone to defend them, and Vatanen would help. They also have two picks for the first round and two for the second round in the 2020 NHL Draft.

