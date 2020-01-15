advertisement

New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider is the best player mentioned in NHL trade rumors. He is the best landlord available at the close of trading. Which three teams suit him best?

The NHL trading deadline is fast approaching. It would be shocking to see how the New York Rangers stick to striker Chris Kreider, as his name has been featured in NHL trade rumors for over a year. Kreider is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, which almost ensures that he’s gone unless the Rangers sign him for an extension.

The extension calls between the two parties did not go well. Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that there has been no significant discussion between Kreider and the Rangers.

In addition, Darren Dreger said in an insider trading segment that the Rangers are ready to pay Kreider to make him more suitable for Stanley Cup rivals approaching the cap.

Kreider currently has a $ 4.625 million cap hit, but he is likely to make a significant increase this summer as he is one of the best free agents on the market. And since the Rangers have to make decisions about multiple players, they are unlikely to be able to afford to be the team that increases them.

Kreider should be tempting to a number of teams. It’s reasonably priced at $ 4.625 million. Kreider also has unique skills as he is one of the strongest strikers in the NHL. He is also one of the more consistent players in the NHL, having scored at least 20 goals and 40 points in four of his last five seasons. In addition, he has at least 50 points in two of his last three seasons and is well on the way to reaching this sum again this season.

In addition, in 2017/18, Kreider was well on the way to achieving these two totals before injuries stopped his season. In 58 games this season he scored 16 goals and 37 points. Had Kreider maintained this pace in 82 games, he would have scored approximately 23 goals and 52 points.

Not only is he an effective scorer at 5 against 5, he can also be effective in power play. 45 of his 148 goals have the man advantage. Kreider has at least five Powerplay goals every full season, including the 2017/18 season, in which he only played 58 games. In 77 career postseason games he has 37 points.

Those who act for Kreider are lucky to have him. Now who should act for him? Let’s take a look at three teams that should make a deal.

