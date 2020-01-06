advertisement

The New York Rangers have taken a fascinating step by calling AHL’s Igor Shesterkin. This suggests that they may be willing to trade with Alexandar Georgiev. Here are the 3 teams that should be interested.

The New York Rangers are having a wonderful problem right now. You have too many good goalkeepers. The Rangers already had future Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist and strong backup Alexandar Georgiev on the squad. But now they add Igor Shesterkin as they called him from the AHL.

The teams usually don’t stick to three goalkeepers that long. It just doesn’t work because it’s so hard to find enough play time for three goalkeepers. Ergo maybe the Rangers try to move someone.

advertisement

We can exclude Shesterkin because he is their future. Crazier things happened, but a Shesterkin trade would be particularly crazy. You invested too much in him to act now.

Lundqvist would make sense since he’s an aging goalkeeper. Trading with it would allow Rangers to move to a younger, cheaper tandem. Lundqvist, however, has a no-trade clause and has shown no inclination to forego it for anyone.

This leaves Georgiev out as the strange man. Acting on him now would make a lot of sense. Its value is probably about what it will be, although it is remarkably difficult to predict how goalkeepers will behave. That alone should motivate the Rangers to act sooner rather than later.

History tells us that regular season trading is unlikely to take place. The teams are very reluctant to trade for a goalkeeper during the season. However, these are special circumstances. The Rangers should be fairly motivated to trade with Georgiev as this would make their kinks much less crowded. They have to find out what they have in Shesterkin and as long as they have three goalkeepers it will be difficult for them to find out.

There should also be teams interested in Georgiev. He is a damn good young goalkeeper. These are practically good in today’s NHL. Even if a trade does not take place during the season, this happens before the start of the next season. Which teams should act for him?

advertisement