There will probably never be another team like the St. Louis Blues 2018-19 that has gone from worst to worst. But which NHL teams could create a similar turnaround in 2020?

The St. Louis Blues 2018-19 did something no other NHL team had done before. On January 1, 2019, they were in last place. Just over five months later, the blues defeated the Boston Bruins and became Stanley Cup champions. They have made a complete turn and it is likely that we will never experience such a dramatic turn again.

That said, there are some teams that could have a similar end to their 2019-20 season. Their turnaround would not be that dramatic, but if they won the Stanley Cup, it wouldn’t be too surprising.

Let’s set some basic rules. I’m looking for teams that were bad at some point in the 2019-20 season. And no, I’m not talking about losing three games in a row. I speak “the ship sinks” badly. A year ago, many saw the blues as a team that ran up the stream without a paddle. I want a similar team.

Second, I’m looking for teams that are expected to be at least good. Maybe not Stanley Cup contenders well, but “fight for the playoffs” well. Before the start of the 2018/19 season, the blues were challenged by the Stanley Cup.

Third, I’m looking for good stories. I am a writer, so I would be lying if I said that I am not looking for a feel-good story. I’m also looking for a team that I can honestly believe in. Without further ado, which team could be the 2019-20 version of the blues?

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild was expected to fight for at least one off-season spot. Similar to the blues, they had a very rough start to their season. In fact, the wild ended October with a percentage of 308 percentage points, the worst mark in the NHL.

The Wild have been a surprisingly good team since the beginning of November. Let’s take a look at their percentage of points per month since their terrible, terrible, not a good, very bad start.

November: 0.692% (8th)

December: .567% (16th)

They play playoff hockey, even if it’s not quite as good as the blues. If we’re looking for an unlikely champion, how about a Minnesota men’s team?

The big reason why they won’t be the 2019-20 version of the blues is simple. Your roster is not good enough. The blues had talent in their entire roster. Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko to name a few. Other than Eric Staal and Jared Spurgeon (who is underestimated criminally), I don’t see it among the savages.

Nashville predators

Honestly, the Nashville Predators remind me a lot of the 2018-19 blues. And not in a good way. Similar to the blues, the Predators had high hopes. But unlike them, the Preds actually delivered them initially and ended October among the best teams in the NHL.

It’s been ugly ever since. The Predators started the season with the eighth best percentage point in October, and their underlying statistics suggest they deserved it. But since the beginning of November, the Predators have been incredibly inconsistent. Since the start of season 8-3-2, Nashville has gone 11-12-5. Even the Ottawa senators have had a better percentage than them since early November.

Well, the Predators aren’t quite in the same hole as the blues last year, but it’s pretty damn similar. You are in the penultimate place in the Central Division. Only the Chicago Blackhawks have a worse record. Nevertheless, the Predators are only five points away from a placeholder, although in today’s NHL it is much more difficult to collect points due to the loser point.

The blues had to fire their head coach to get from the worst to the first. I think the Predators have to do that too. The Predators have a talented squad that is underwhelmed under the guidance of a head coach who looks lost. In November 2018, I said practically the same thing about the blues.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-20) and the Blues (2018-19) have some things in common. Both teams started the season with high hopes. Both failed until November and required the dismissal of a questionable head coach. Both teams have gathered behind their new (and better) head coach.

Much like Craig Berube, Maple Leafs’ new head coach Sheldon Keefe helps his team be the team it should be. The Leafs looked sluggish and unmotivated under Mike Babcock. You look energetic, relentless and tough under Keefe.

Since it was discontinued on November 20, the Maple Leafs have had the best point share in the NHL at 0.775%. It’s only a sample size of 20 games, but for what it’s worth, the blues had a percentage of 0.722 percentage points from January 1, 2019 to the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Maple Leafs got together much earlier than the blues, but the similarities are sure to be there. And considering how bad they were on November 20th, their turn was pretty unexpected. They have grown from the most disappointing team in the NHL to one of the best.

