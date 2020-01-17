advertisement

Minnesota Wild will be sold at the close of NHL trading, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. Which players are likely to switch?

The Minnesota Wilds take part in their annual flirt with mediocrity. They are too good to make a great draft selection, but not good enough to compete in the Stanley Cup. However, this could change when Wild begins to rebuild. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, this is a clear option.

“I have been told that [Wild General Manager] Bill Guerin is open for trading,” said NHL insider Darren Dreger in TSN’s latest insider trading segment.

The game seem to be open for reconstruction, which fans are sure to be happy about. For years the savages have been trying to compete against a list that just isn’t good enough to actually fight. General manager Bill Guerin seems to have made his decision on what they will do. And that answer is to rebuild by trying to get assets for players that don’t fit into their long-term plans.

This list will only consist of players that I think will trade, not necessarily who to trade with. For example, should the Wild Trade Zach Parise and Ryan Suter? Do you bet? Will you? Probably not. Nobody wants to touch the insanely long business that will take five years. Plus they have full no-motion clauses.

If the savages want to rebuild, they have to make some painful decisions. Some popular players have to move out. Pretty much everyone should be on the table for the game at this point. Especially since the 2020 NHL draft, it has been considered one of the deepest in the recent past.

So which players are expected to trade the Minnesota Wild before the February NHL trading date? Let’s take a look.

