Unless the Nashville Predators are able to quickly remedy the situation, they need to approach the trading deadline as a seller for the first time in some time. Which players should you trade with?

The Nashville Predators were hopeful Stanley Cup contenders in the 2019-20 season. Following Matt Duchene’s off-season signing, many said they were favorites to win the Central Division. After a strong start in October, however, the Predators quickly headed south.

Since early November, the Predators have had a percentage of 0.471 percentage points. This is the seventh lowest brand in the NHL. After a 2-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville is six points ahead of second place in the Western Conference. Even though they have games on hand, it doesn’t matter if they keep playing as they have lately since they have a 4-5-1 record of their last 10 games.

According to NHL.com, it will not be easy for the Predators. You have the third hardest remaining schedule. In addition, the Predators have only 17 of their last 33 home games. It is not promising.

To reach 97 points (which should be enough to barely get into the playoffs), the Predators have to collect 46 points in their last 33 games. If they have only 66 points left, it means that they have to raise a percentage of 0.696 percentage points. From now on, the Predators have to be one of the top 5 teams in the NHL in the worst case in order to get a realistic impression of the playoffs.

All of this adds up to a team that everyone expected to become buyers and sellers at this point in the season. At the close in 2014, the Predators were no longer sellers, so this is a largely unknown area for them.

When the predators decide to listen to offers for their players, three players stand out. Each of them is an unrestricted free agent after this season. Therefore, trading with them makes sense worldwide. Let’s take a look at who the Predators should act on the reporting date.

