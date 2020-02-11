advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the San Jose Sharks may be ready to trade with Joe Thornton. Which competitors suit you best?

The San Jose Sharks had Stanley Cup ambitions this season. However, her train quickly left the tracks. Not even a head coach shot could get her on the track again. They are practically out of the playoff race as MoneyPuck gives them a 2.3 percent chance of reaching the postseason. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Sharks could do the unthinkable by trading in Joe Thornton.

In a recent article by Kevin Kurz from The Athletic, Thornton was open to joining another team. “We have to see how the next few weeks develop and then it goes on” is not exactly a “yes”, but it is far more open than in the past.

advertisement

Of course, Thornton would have to sign off every trade. After all, he has a standstill clause. However, it’s safe to say that Thornton might be willing to go without the right team. It must be up to him that he has never won a Stanley Cup. A Stanley Cup would be the cherry on the glorious sundae of his career.

With a cap hit of just $ 2 million, many competitors could afford it. Ultimately, it is up to Jumbo Joe whether he is moved or not. But you have to think, if he wants to be traded, the sharks would be more than happy to go out of their way to make him happy. You owe him so much.

To see Thornton in a different sweater would be very strange. Sure, it was sold to the Sharks in 2005, but it has become synonymous with the Sharks. Let’s take a look at which competitors should be most interested in buying Thornton.

advertisement