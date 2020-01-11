advertisement

According to The Athletic, the Vegas Golden Knights hope to trade against a defender. Here are three defenders to look at. “

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a dogfight in the Pacific Division. Every second division has at least one team with at least 60 points. The Pacific Division has none. On January 11, the Vegas Golden Knights took first place with 54 points. The Arizona Coyotes also have 54 points. Immediately behind are Edmonton Oilers (53 points), Calgary Flames (53 points) and Vancouver Canucks (50 points).

So the Golden Knights don’t have too much freedom. It should come as no surprise that the team is trying to fix its defensive problems, according to The Athletic’s Jesse Granger (subscription required).

Her blueline was inconsistent all season. Nate Schmidt was only good instead of great, which upset the knights. Even the creation of Shea Theodore could not save her. The Golden Knights desperately need defensive help, and this must be done from outside the organization.

Even if Schmidt improves (and I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I would bet he would bounce back), adding a defender would help make things easier for everyone. The difference between winning the Pacific Division and missing the playoffs could be tiny. No team has withdrawn so far, which means that it will likely be a competitive race by the end.

That said, the Golden Knights will find it difficult to trade for a defender because they don’t have much space. Granger notes in his article that they currently have only $ 109,629 available. As a result, although the knights will have a little more by the close of trading in February, it won’t be anymore. This means that Vegas has to take the salary off to bring in just about everyone.

Which defenders should the knights look out for? Who should you hope to get to the trade date? Which defenders make the most logical sense? Let’s take a look at three defenders against whom they should act.

