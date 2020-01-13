advertisement

The messy season of the New Jersey Devils experienced a new twist on Sunday when they parted from General Manager Ray Shero. Here is a list of potential candidates who could replace him.

The New Jersey Devils started this season with high hopes after General Manager Ray Shero took some impressive steps this summer. Led by Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and P.K. Subban, many thought the Devils could fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Instead, this season has been a terrible one.

Their chaotic season took a new turn on Sunday when they parted from General Manager Ray Shero. This happened just over a month after the Devils separated from then-head coach John Hynes.

Shero and Hynes were expected to help the Devils get back into the playoffs. As the team is currently on the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference, changes were urgently needed.

Getting rid of Hynes during the season was excusable. He didn’t get the most out of his players. Getting rid of Shero during the season, however, was a very interesting decision. It’s one thing the devils may regret as they have to make some difficult decisions without an experienced manager unless they work quickly.

The separation of Shero and Hynes shows that the Devils want to get better. However, the grass on the other hand is not always greener. Shero did a lot of good things with the Devils. He wasn’t perfect, but he wasn’t a manager. Shero won’t have a hard time finding another job as he’s an experienced GM with a track record.

Who might the devils replace him with? Fortunately, they have seen some candidates. Here’s a look at who I think are the three best candidates for the general manager.

