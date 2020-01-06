advertisement

The New York islanders have promising prospects for 2020. How will 2020 go for the islands?

From 2020, the New York Islanders will once again be among the best teams in the NHL. For the second season in a row, they have proven that everyone is wrong (including myself). I thought they were a wildcard team, but so far they are overwhelmed. The islanders will start in third place in the Metropolitan Division in 2020.

This year should be a fun and important year for the islands. As long as the Stanley Cup window is open, it will likely not be that wide open for a while. Strangely, Mathew Barzal is underpaid and that will probably not be the case after this season. The same goes for defenders Ryan Pulock and Devon Toews (who was brilliant).

What does the islanders have in 2020? Let’s take a look at our crystal ball as we make our three wildest predictions for the islands.

3. Adam Pelech is missing

The islanders have received some very bad news recently. Defender Adam Pelech will be out for the rest of the season. Pelech was one of the island’s best defenders, though his boxcar stats aren’t that impressive. He has nine points in 38 games.

However, Pelech played a very good shutdown role and was the most reliable defender. Losing him is a significant loss and the islanders will likely have to look outside of the organization to explain it. Here are some of their options.

Mike Green

Head coach Barry Despite is familiar with Mike Green when he coached the Detroit Red Wings defender in his first season with the Washington Capitals. Green is not having a very good year, but it could probably be had at an affordable price.

ZachBogosian

The New York Islanders lost their best chance of adding Zach Bogosian when the Buffalo Sabers exchanged Marco Scandella for the Montreal Canadiens. However, if the Sabers continue to fight in the playoff race, they may be willing to trade him over.

Sami Vatanen

Sami Vatanen from the New Jersey Devils would be a nice addition for the islanders. However, it could be a bit expensive.

