January 19, 2020 Johnna Crider

There are many benefits of electric vehicles (EV), but the biggest benefit according to EV drivers in survey after survey is the environmental benefit of electric driving. Our friends from Third Row Podcast have recently divided that into three different benefits. The advantages are that they are energy efficient, reduce air pollution and help prevent climate change.

Driving an EV certainly has other advantages – possibly no costs for fuel, faster acceleration, newer technology, smooth driving characteristics, possibly easy charging at home or at work. I recently saw a tweet from Third Row Podcast in my feed that reminded us how beneficial EVs are.

Electric cars have three advantages

1. They are more energy efficient – less energy is needed to cover the same distance

2. They reduce air pollution. Air pollution is very bad for your health. Under appreciated

3. Prevent climate change through emissions

– Third Row Podcast (@thirdrowtesla) January 15, 2020

I wanted to comment on each of those points.

1. Energy efficiency

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy has a fuel calculator on its website. I calculated the cost of an EV compared to a gasoline vehicle for Louisiana.

The average cost of gas in my state is $ 2.28 per gallon. For comparison: the cost of an eGallon, which is the cost of refueling an EV with electricity compared to a gas-powered car, is $ 0.90. That is $ 1.38 per gallon of savings.

In California, the cost of gas is on average $ 3.43 per gallon and the cost of an eGallon for EVs is $ 1.36 per gallon. The eGallon is determined by calculating the most recent residential electricity prices. Perhaps this is why in Hawaii the cost of refueling with an eGallon was only $ 0.14 less than refueling with normal gas. This shows that Hawaii has a number of high electricity prices, but that should come with more clean energy consumption.

These calculations do not take into account whether you have solar energy on the roof (and many EV drivers do).

2. Reduction of air pollution

According to Energy.gov there are two categories of vehicle emissions: direct and life cycle. Directly related to exhaust pipes that do not have EVs because they do not directly produce emissions. Lifecycle emissions include all related emissions from fuel and vehicle production, fuel delivery, etc. EVs create life cycle emissions, but according to Energy.gov, emissions are much less than conventional vehicles because these emissions are lower for electricity generation.

The reduction of air pollution is just a side effect of an EV – there are no exhaust pipes, there is no gas to burn and there is no oil-dependent engine that constantly changes oil.

3. Prevent climate change

First, climate change can literally not be prevented – it is already happening. What EVs can do is help mitigate the blows by keeping the temperature rise lower than would otherwise be the case and hopefully one day help reverse it. This benefit is related to the foregoing, but it only proves that if we can reduce as much of our CO2 footprint as possible and are possible, we will have an impact together and perhaps reduce the severity of climate change.

I believe that, despite the fact that this is happening, we are seeing results when it comes to stimulating awareness-raising movements and initiatives. There are many more people who argue today for our climate, our planet and our environment than when I was in school.

In the end, I would like to reiterate that third point, from “preventing climate change” to “awareness for green energy”, because this is something that we as a human society on this planet should be aware of. We would benefit from doing things that benefit our planet instead of harming it.

I believe these are the three most important benefits of EVs. Hopefully we can prevent major disasters within the next decade by doing small and big things together.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 on ‘Believe in the good’.

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









