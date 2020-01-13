advertisement

Sophomore striker Trevion Williams led four scorers in double figures with 16 points, driving the Purdue host to a stunning 71-42 win over No. 8 Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind..

Williams added seven rebounds and four assists while the Boilermakers (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and won their 15th consecutive game in the conference. The 29-point margin was the second in the series’ history, deducting only Purdue’s 30-point home victory on Feb. 27, 1971. The Boilermakers have won five of their past six home games against their top 10 opponents. .

Senior striker Evan Boudreaux added 11 points from the bench for Purdue, while guard Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 10 points. Purdue outscored Michigan State 23-17 in points.

Michigan State (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) had its eight-game winning streak. Senior point guard Cassius Winston, who averaged 29.5 points in the past two games, was held to 10 points and five assists. The Spartans shot just 2 of 16 from the 3-point range and held on to their lowest point of the season.

No. 23 Wichita State 89, UConn 86 (2OT)

The Shockers recovered after giving up a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation to defeat the Huskies during the double overtime in Hartford, Conn.

Jaime Echenique led the four Shockers in double figures scoring 19 points before winning the second overtime. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points despite falling for prolonged periods in the second half due to foul trouble. He won the first overtime.

Dexter Dennis added 16 points off the bench, and Jamarius Burton scored 13 points for Wichita State.

Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67

Sophomore center Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds when the Golden Gophers landed the Minneapolis Wolverines.

Marcus Carr provided 21 points and 12 assists for the Golden Gophers (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), who lost all three of their meetings with the Wolverines last season. Alihan Demir added 13 points and five rebounds for Minnesota, which ended the game on an 11-2 goal.

Zavier Simpson led the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) with 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists, but his team was left without a win in road conference games.

No. 21 Memphis 68, South Florida 64

The prized Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Bulls in an American Athletic Conference match.

Memphis (13-3, 2-1) grabbed a two-game losing streak. Achiuwa shot 9 of 12 from the field and blocked five hits. Alex Lomax contributed five steals. Tiger ‘Tyler Harris earned a spot in the starting lineup after scoring 17 points off the bench Thursday at Wichita State, and matched that total on Sunday with 17 points.

David Collins scored a game-high 24 points for South Florida (8-9, 1-3).

Oregon State 82, No. 24 Arizona 65

Senior Tres Tinkle striker scored 20 points and became the third leading scorer in school history after the Beavers with hot shots left the Wildcats in Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) beat a ranked team for the first time since reaching No. 21 USC 85-70 on Jan. 24, 2016. Arizona (11-5, 1-2) was swept by the two-match trip to Oregon on the road for the first time since 2006 and has lost four of the past five games.

Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jemarl Baker Jr. added 10 points from the bench.

No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52

Evan Battey had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler Bey scored 11 points and 12 rebounds, and the expected Buffaloes led the Utes to a Pac-12 Conference game.

For Colorado (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12), McKinley Wright IV finished with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and D’Shawn Schwartz scored 14 points.

Riley Battin led the Utes (10-5, 1-2) with eight points. Utah had been outscored 42-24.

