advertisement

Colorado McKinley Wright IV had 21 points and eight assists, Tyler Bey scored 15 and caught 14 rebounds, and the Colorado Buffaloes upset the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks 74-65 in Boulder, Colo., On Thursday.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 13 points for the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12). It’s the second straight season Colorado has beaten Oregon at home.

Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and Chris Duarte had 10 for the Ducks (11-3, 0-1).

advertisement

Colorado took a balanced scoring attack in the first half to take a 28-22 lead at the break. Eight players scored and no one had more than five.

No. 1 Gonzaga 85, Portland 72

Killian Tillie scored a season-high 22 points while the top-ranked Bulldogs were racked up by a half-point deficit to defeat the host Pilots in the West Coast Conference for both schools.

Tillie, an injury-prone senior striker who stayed in the previous game to rest, had 18 points in the second half as the Bulldogs (15-1) outscored the Pilots 50-30. The win was Gonzaga’s 28th consecutive WCC game and their 33rd in a row in conference road games.

JoJo Walker came off the bench to score 15 points for Portland (8-8), which suffered its fifth consecutive loss.

No. 14 Michigan State 76, Illinois 56

After losing the first game of his career last weekend, senior guard Cassius Winston responded, scoring 21 points and distributing six assists to guide the Spartans to the visiting Illini Fighting Pass in East Lansing, Mich.

Winston scored nine of his first 13 points for Michigan State (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) while Illinois lost all 11 of its 3-point attempts in the first half before finishing 3 of 28 (10.7 percent) from. beyond the arc.

Junior Xavier Tillman added 19 points and seven rebounds for Michigan State while sophomore Gabe Brown took his place at 12 points. Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 to lead Illinois (9-5, 1-2) while sophomore Alan Griffin added 17 points.

No. 20 Dayton 84, La Salle 58

Obi Toppin scored 20 points and the Flyers held the Host Explorers to 34.8 percent shooting from the floor en route to a blasting victory in the Atlantic 10 opener in Philadelphia.

Dayton (12-2, 1-0) used an 18-0 goal during the first four minutes of the first half to build a 24-point lead. The Flyers’ pad remained at 20 points or more for the rest of the game. Toppin was one of five Flights to score in double figures.

The Explorers (9-4, 0-1) shot just 3-of-17 from behind the 3-point line, underscoring their efforts to make baskets consistently. They finished 23rd out of 66 total off the floor.

– Starting the media level

advertisement