Filip Petrusev scored 21 points to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a 85-67 home win over the visiting Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday in Spokane, Wash.

The win was the Bulldogs’ (24-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference) 23rd straight over the Lions, their 16th straight this season and their 36th consecutive home run.

Drew Timme got the start for Killian Tillie and recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Tillie, the Bulldogs’ third leading scorer, missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Admon Gilder scored 17 off Gonzaga’s bench. Ryan Woolridge added 12 points and Corey Kispert had 11 points and five steals.

Eli Scott led the Lions (8-16, 2-8) with 15 points, but completed six laps. Ivan Alipiev added 12 for the Lions.

No. 23 Arizona 85, USC 80

The Wildcats went into the final 8:20 without a field goal and nearly slowed the lead to 20 points in the second half, but kept the visiting Trojans in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) went on to score 10-0 in the first half to pull ahead, 61-41. But after Nick Rakocevic, who scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime, USC (17-6, 6-4) opted to cut the gap to as little as three points.

Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green both scored 18 points for the Wildcats. Nnaji recorded a double with 11 rebounds. Stone Gettings scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, five on the offensive end. Mannion threw seven assists.

No. 24 Colorado 71, California 65

Tyler Bey produced 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Buffaloes opposite the Golden Bears in the Pac-12 game in Boulder, Colo.

The Golden Bears (10-12, 4-5 Pac-12) remained close throughout the game despite falling to 0-6 on the road. Matt Bradley led Cal with 17 points. Paris Austin scored 15 points and Andre Kelly added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Colorado (18-5, 7-3) has won consecutive games after losing to UCLA last week. McKinley Wright added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Buffaloes, and D’Shawn Schwartz added 14 points.

No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62

Caleb Mills poured in 18 points away from the bench as the Cougars host built a huge lead in the first half and easily held on to surrender the Green Wave their sixth straight loss in their American Athletic Conference game.

The Cougars led by 18 in the first half, but Tulane cut the lead to as few as 10 points on two occasions in the second, the last on a 3-goaler by Jordan Walker with 10:54 to play. The Green Wave were within 62-50 with six minutes before Houston made a 9-2 goal over the ensuing two minutes to secure the victory.

Quentin Grimes added 15 points, and Nate Hinton scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds with seven assists for Houston (18-5, 8-2 AAC). Teshaun Hightower opened the Green Wave (10-12, 2-8) with 17 points, with K.J. Lawson adding 13 points.

