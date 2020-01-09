advertisement

Three Jones made some baskets in the end as the second-ranked Duke pulled off a 73-64 victory over host Georgia Tech Wednesday night at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Jones ended up scoring eight of his 16 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes, and Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. scored 14 each as the Blue Devils won for the third time in a road game of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Matthew Hurt added 11 points.

Duke (14-1, 4-0 ACC) has an eight-game winning streak, though this was the first of those results set by less than a dozen points. The Blue Devils came into the game leading the country with a plus-21.7 margin.

advertisement

Georgia Tech (7-8, 2-3) pulled out of danger, including when there was an attempt to take the lead in the final three minutes. The Yellow Jackets, who were coming off a win in North Carolina, did not score in the final 3:10.

Nr. 3 Kansas 79, Iowa State 53

Sophomore point guard guard Devon Dotson scored 20 points while the Jayhawks split with a hit in the first half and shot the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed out the first half with a 21-3 run, including nine straight points before the break, to put up a first-half bounce of 20 points. They were never threatened in a renewal of last season’s Big 12 tournament championship game, won by Iowa State.

Sofofore quarterback Tyrese Haliburton, the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 behind Dotson, didn’t score for Iowa State (7-7, 0-2) until the 15:29 mark of the second half. Haliburton scored just five points in 36 minutes after posting the sixth triple-double in school history four days ago against TCU.

No. 5 Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79

The first student footballer Isaac Okoro posted his college high with 23 points while the Tigers held off the Commodores at the Southeastern Conference in Auburn, Ala.

Guard J’Von McCormick hit two free throws with 45.8 seconds left to break a 79-79 tie, and Okoro added another with 22.8 remaining ahead of Danjel Purifoy came up with a big steal to deny the Commodores an opportunity to answer in seconds.

Austin Wiley posted his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds, hitting two big free throws of late for the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC), who won their third of the seen in the series after missing the previous 13 meetings with the Commodores.

No. 7 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 52

Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 without missing a field goal effort, and the Aztecs continued their unbeaten start with a Cowboys road run in Laramie, Wyo.

San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West Convention) used a 14-2 late goal in the first half that gave it a two-digit cushion that held most of the last 20 minutes.

With the win, the Aztecs drew in just four shy games to match the program’s best start, a 20-0 team to start the 2010-11 season. That team was headed by current NBA star Kawhi Leonard.

No. 10 Florida State 78, Wake Forest 68

Devin Vassell scored 17 points as the Seminoles smashed a double-digit lead but recovered to defeat host Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.

M.J Walker’s 15 points and Trent Forrest’s 14 points and 10 rebounds also provided a boost for Florida State (14-2, 4-1 ACC), which won its seventh game in a row.

Brandon Childress poured in 20 points, and Olivier Sarr added 10 points for Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3), who had a three-game winning streak. The Demon Deacons were trying to relegate a second-ranked team to four games, but 17 laps damaged their cause.

– Starting the media level

advertisement