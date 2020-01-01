advertisement

Christian David struck a 3-yard corner kick and left 43 seconds, and the No. 11 Butler made a key defensive stop to pull off a 60-58 victory in the Big East opener for both teams Tuesday night in New York.

Kamar Baldwin scored the Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 Big East) with 19 points, making five 3-pointers, while Sean McDermott added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Tucker also scored 12 points.

The Bulldogs, who placed seventh in the country with an average of just 10 laps per game, turned the ball over 24 times. St. John’s LJ Figueroa missed a potential 3-point winning attempt at the buzzer.

The Red Storm (11-3, 0-1) missed an opportunity to knock out their second-inning opponent after beating then-No. 16 Arizona on December 21. Nick Rutherford led St. John with 15 points, and Rasheem Dunn added 12.

No. 2 Duke 88, Boston College 49

Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 first half points en route to a season-high 25 as the Blue Devils fell to the visiting Eagles at their Atlantic Coast Conference opener in Durham, N.C.

Hurt matched his previous season midway through the first half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers from the corner at the last minute. He drained 8 of 11 pre-break shots, including four bouts, to rate the entire Boston College team by one point.

Duke (12-1, 2-0 ACC) won its sixth game in a row, including five wins in a perfect December. All results in the winning beam were double digits. CJ Felder scored 13 points for Boston College (8-6, 2-1), which pulled in its four-game winning streak.

No. 18 Florida State 70, Georgia Tech 58

The Seminoles pulled off a win over the Yellow Jackets in Tallahassee, Fla., Assisted by a fierce foul on Jordan Usher of Georgia Tech.

Florida State was leading 48-45 when Usher beat Anthony Polite as he climbed into a hole. Polite made two free throws at the 10:03 mark and RaiQuan Gray added a 13-second setting later to boost a 12-5 run as the Seminoles built the lead on double digits for the first time.

State of Florida (12-2, 2-1 ACC) was led by Devin Vassell’s 14 points, while Patrick Williams added 12. Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2) with 19 points, while Moses Wright added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

