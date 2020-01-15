advertisement

Aamir Simms scored a career-high 25 points, and Clemson recovered in the final minutes to knock No. 3 Duke 79-72 as fans stormed the trial at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night in Clemson, S.C.

Tevin Mack added 22 points and John Newman III had 14 points for the Tigers, who have won three games in a row, including their first ever win in North Carolina on Saturday.

Clemson (9-7, 3-3 ACC) stopped Duke’s nine-game winning streak. The Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1) were led by Vernon Carey Jr.’s 20 points, Tre Jones’s 17 points and Cassius Stanley’s 14 points.

Simms, one of the heroes in Saturday’s win over the Tar Heels, shot 10-for-15 from the field. Mack, a transfer from Alabama, made 10 of 14 shots from the floor. Each threw nine rebounds while Simms contributed five assists.

No. 6 Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

Isaiah Moss scored 20 points to lead the Jayhawks in a win over the Sooners in Norman, Okla.

The Jayhawks were able to pull off the victory without Devon Dotson (hip marker), the Big 12’s leading scorer with 18.0 points per game. Moss, making his first start of the season at Dotson Place, hit a career-high six six-pointers to help fill the shortfall.

The game was tight most of the way before the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) took control with a 15-2 start to the start with 7:37 left. Kansas’s Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2) saw its top three scorers, Christian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Brady Manek, shoot a combined 10-for-43 from the field while contributing 27 total points.

No. 7 State San Diego 64, Fresno State 55

Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, and the Aztecs drew within two wins to coincide with the best start in program history with a loss to the host Bulldogs.

San Diego State (18-0, 7-0 Mountain West) remained one of only two undefeated teams in the nation, along with 2019 Auburn national semifinalist. The Aztecs are following the 2010-11 squad, which started its season 20-0.

Orlando Robinson led Fresno State (5-12, 1-5) with 18 points. New Williams added 15 points, and Jordan Campbell followed with 11. For San Diego State, Yanni Wetzell followed Flynn with 17 points, and Matt Mitchell added 10 points.

No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68 (OT)

The Cardinals made seven of 10 free throws during overtime to escape with a win over the host Panthers. The Cardinals (14-3, 5-1 ACC) won despite trailing by nearly all regulation and shooting just 38.3 percent from the field while being disfigured for only the third time this season.

David Johnson finished with 11 points while Jordan Nwora had 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting after missing the first 15:40 of the game. Dwyane Sutton added 13 points and nine rebounds for Louisville.

Pitt (11-6, 2-4), who shot 37.5 percent from the floor, received 24 points from Trey McGowens but came in 22 rebounds. Xavier Johnson and Justin Champagnie each scored 11 points for the Panthers, and Champagnie had 11 rebounds.

No. 12 Virginia West 81, TCU 49

Derek Culver dominated the lane with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Highlanders cross the Horned Frogs in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Highlanders (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) repeatedly pushed the ball inside to Culver, who went 6-for-7 from the floor, and Oscar Tshiebwe (4-of-6 on field goals), and TCU had no answer. West Virginia outscored the Horned Frogs 36-10 in the paint, overturned TCU 38-24 and had 14 second-chance points in just three for the visitors.

RJ Nembhard led TCU with 14 points, with eight of those coming from the free throw line. Desmond Bane added 13 points for the Horned Frogs (12-4, 3-1), who entered the game with four straight wins and were not in their best start to the conference game since going 14-0 when played at WAC during 1997 Season -98.

Nr. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65

Obi Toppin scored 24 points and the Flyers went 22-0 in the second half to defeat the visiting Rams. Dayton (15-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) won the sixth inning.

The big story for the Flyers was Toppin being healthy enough to play. The red sophomore, who was named to the Wooden Award midfield watch list last week, injured his ankle in Saturday’s game against Massachusetts, and his status was in doubt.

Jalen Crutcher finished with 20 points after holding off the Flyers’ attack in the first half before Toppin took over. De’Riante Jenkins and Nah’Shon Hyland each scored 16 points to lead the Rams (12-5, 2-2).

No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75 (OT)

Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Saddiq Bey added 18 and the Wildcats held off the visiting Demon Demons during overtime. It was Villanova’s 19th straight win over DePaul.

Jermaine Samuels contributed 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (13-3, 4-1 Great East). Villanova posted the third victory in a row.

Moore led DePaul (12-5, 0-4) with a season-high 29 points, while Paul Reed added 18 points and 15 rebounds for his 12th double. Jaylen Butz had 16 points.

Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54

Brad Davison drained a game-winning 3-point bucket with 11 seconds left to give the Badgers an upset win against the Terrapins in Madison, Wis.

Davison stole the ball in a Maryland introductory game with 12.4 seconds left, giving Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) a chance for victory. Anthony Cowan Jr. and Eric Ayala both missed a 3-point effort in the closing seconds, as Maryland fell to 0-3 in Big Ten road games.

Nate Reuvers scored a team-high 17 points for the Badgers, and Davison and Micah Potter added 14 points each. Jalen Smith scored a game-high 18 points for Maryland (13-4, 3-3). Cowan gave up 16 points, and Aaron Wiggins added 13.

No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68

CJ Walker scored a game-high 18 points, Kaleb Wesson added 13 points and 14 rebounds, and D.J. Carlton finished with 13 points to lead a balanced effort as the Buckeyes earned a win over the Cornhuskers in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) had six players finish in double figures to end a comprehensive four-game losing streak and a three-game conference losing streak.

The Cornhuskers (7-10, 2-4) had a solid second half, but could not recover from a slow first half, in which they shot 31.4 percent from the field and completed nine laps.

No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63

Sophomore Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points after the Red Raiders defeated the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kan. Texas Tech (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) held a 31-23 rebounding advantage, including 14-6 on the offensive boards, leading to a 16-6 advantage at second chance points.

Kansas State (7-9, 0-4), which is last in scoring in the Big 12, was held under 64 points for the sixth time in seven games – and all six were losses.

Edvard was joined in double figures by Davide Moretti (14 points), and Jahmius Ramsey and Kevin McCullar (10 points each) for Texas Tech. Kansas State was led by Cartier Diarra with 19 points. Xavier Sneed added 14, and Montavious Murphy had 11.

