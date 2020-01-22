advertisement

Freshman quarterback Christian Braun came out of the bench to score a career-high on Tuesday as the No. 3 Jayhawks destroyed the Kansas State 81-60 visit to Lawrence, Kan., In a game to be remembered for a scuffle. that took place in the closing seconds.

With the Jayhawks (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) up 81-59 and Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa dribbling the clock, Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball and got into a beating punch. However, De Sousa came back, blocked the shot and sent Gordon to the floor. De Sousa then stopped over Gordon and appeared to be talking trash, leading to what became a squash-clearing table.

The phenomena appeared to be cast, and at one point De Sousa took a folding chair and held it over his head as players and coaches ran around in chaos after launch. But an assistant coach grabbed the chair before De Sousa could use it.

After the coaches and security separated the players, all but five players on the floor for each team at the time of the melee were drawn and De Sousa was deemed a technical. Officials put up a tenth of a second on the clock and called 10 players still in play back on the court from the locker room to allow Kansas State (8-10, 1-5) to shoot free throws, counting points. the last of the game.

“Well, obviously it’s an embarrassment,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said after the game. “It’s not something to be proud of. What happened showed zero signs of severity. It’s a sign of immaturity and selfishness more than severity.”

No. 4 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 55

The welcoming Aztecs match their best start and longest winning streak in program history by saving the Cowboys for the second time this season.

The Aztecs (20-0, 9-0 Mountain West Convention) held the Cowboys up to shooting 18 of 42, including 6-of-20 from behind the 3-point arc, and forced 16 laps. Eleven of those gifts came in the first half.

Malachi Flynn led San Diego State with 18 points. He also caught five rebounds, smashed five assists and made four steals. Jake Hendricks led Wyoming (5-16, 0-9) with 20 points, tying 5-for-12 from behind with a 3-point arc. Kwane Marble II scored 12 points and caught a team-high five rebounds.

No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59

Matthew Hurt scored 22 points as the Blue Devils got back on track by blowing up the Hurricanes in Durham, N.C.The second was coming consecutive losses to Clemson and Louisville.

Three Jones jumped to 16 points and Vernon Carey Jr. added 11 points to help the Blue Devils finish a two-game slide. It was a wire-to-wire victory for Duke (16-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which knocked off Miami 95-62 in just over two weeks.

Cameron McGusty and Rodney Miller Jr. each posted 13 points, and Dejan Vasiljevic added 12 points for the Hurricanes (10-8, 2-6), who have lost three games in a row and five of their last six. Miller had 13 rebounds.

No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61

Jermaine Samuels scored 20 points and seven rebounds, Saddiq Bey added 14 points and six boards, and Justin Moore chipped in 14 to lead the host Wildcats passing the Bulldogs at Finneran Pavilion, handing Butler his third straight loss.

The Wildcats, the winners of 11 of their last 12 games, including five in a row, shot 21-for-23 in free throws and dominated the glass with 43 rebounds. The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Big East) shot 9-for-25 on 3-pointers.

Butler, who won 15 of his first 16 games this season, has now dropped three consecutive conference games after shooting 25 percent (5-for-20) on 3-pointers with Villanova. The Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) were led by Kamar Baldwin, who finished with 21 points.

No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

Forward Nick Richards and guard Ashton Hagans combined for 43 points while the Wildcats finished a regular season Bulldogs in Lexington, Ky.

The Hagans had 23 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals while Richards had 20 points and eight boards for the Wildcats (14-4, 5-1 SEC).

Forward Rayshaun Hammonds and guard Anthony Edvard scored 16 each to lead the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4), who have lost four times in a five-game stretch that began with a 78-69 loss to the Wildcats in Athens, Ga. ., two weeks ago.

No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points while the Terrapins rebounded from 14 in the first half to earn their first win of the season, defeating the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill.

Smith, who added 11 rebounds for his 10th double of the season, got 21 of his points in the second half as Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) crashed to 51 points in that frame .

The Wildcats (6-12, 1-7) fell for the third straight time and suffered their eighth loss in their last nine games. Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 17 points and Miller Kopp added 16.

TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54

Desmond Bane poured in 27 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Horned Frogs host owned the second half in defeating the Red Raiders in their Big 12 game in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) got four points after the first 20 minutes of the closely contested, but took control shortly after halftime and eventually outscored their lead to 55-40 in a squad. from Bane with 7:42 remaining.

Kevin Samuel added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who shot 54.2 percent from Texas to 43.5 percent in the second half. Jahmius Ramsey scored Texas Tech (12-6, 3-3) with 15 points, while Terrence Shannon Jr. and TJ Holyfield added 10 points each.

No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Kofi Cockburn Baby Center recorded 22 points and 15 rebounds, lifting the Illini over host Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Ind.

Trent Frazier added 21 points for the Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten), who picked up their win in five games. Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points as Illinois won its first game at Purdue since December 30, 2008.

Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14 points, while Trevion Williams added 12 points and Matt Haarms had 10. The Boilermakers (10-9, 3-5) fell to 8-2 at home this season and had their 15th straight Big Ten Ten streak. . at Mackey Arena was snapped.

