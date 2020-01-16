advertisement

Kira Lewis Jr. scored a game-high 25 points, and Alabama caught No. 4 Auburn in its first loss of the season, 83-64 in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Lewis scored 17 of his total in the second half. Alex Reese scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half as the Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 SEC) took advantage of the Tigers’ sloppy play to take a quick 5-0 lead that they would never remove hand.

64 points were a season low for the Tigers (15-1, 3-1), who also shot a weaker 31.7 percent from the field. The loss leaves San Diego State (18-0) the only undefeated NCAA Division I team.

Isaac Okoro led Auburn with 13 points, and senior Austin Wiley had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double of the season and ninth of his career. But the Tigers’ leading scorer, Samir Doughty, scored just six, nearly 10 below his season average, before winning with 2:16 left.

No. 2 Baylor 68, Iowa State 55

Jared Butler scored a game-high 19 points when the Bears pulled in the second half to send the Cyclones to Waco, Texas.

Davion Mitchell added 17 points and six assists for Baylor (14-1, 4-0 Big 12), while Freddie Gillespie contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mark Vital scored 11 points as the Bears heated up and shot 45.5 percent in the second half in their first game since their first win in Kansas on Saturday.

Iowa State (8-8, 1-3) was coming off an Oklahoma 81-68 road Saturday night that represented its first conference victory, but could not find the same spell offensively. The Cyclones made only 39.7 percent of their field goals, including just 6 of 23 from the 3-point range. Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon each scored nine points to lead Iowa State.

No. 18 Salon Sets 78, No. 5 Butler 70

Myles Powell scored a game-high 29 points, and Jared Rhoden hastened to the leading 3-pointer as the Pirates won an unbeaten Big East battle, knocking down the Bulldogs in Indianapolis.

Romaro Gill added 17 points for Seton Hall (13-4, 5-0 Big East) before leaving with 3:48 left, and Quincy McKnight secured an 11-point, 13-assist double. Rhoden also finished with 11 points and hit a 23-footer from the left flank at the end of the 42-second shot clock, leading 73-68.

It was the biggest hit in a 13-4 home game that increased Seton Hall’s winning streak to seven games while giving the Bulldogs (15-2, 3-1) their first home loss of the season. It also scored the biggest points Butler has allowed this season. Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

No. 9 Florida State 54, Virginia 50

Devin Vassell scored 18 points, and the Seminoles extended their winning lead to eight games with a win against the Cavaliers in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State (15-2, 5-1 ACC) improved to 9-0 at home this season and expanded its winning home to 16 games. Anthony Polite added 14 points and was 4-for-4 from the 3-point range.

Unbeaten for the first time since November 2017, Virginia (11-5, 3-3) has lost three straight games for the first time since February 2017. Mamadi Diakite led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Kihei Clark finished with eight points and five assists, but finished nine of Virginia’s 18 laps.

South Carolina 81, No. 10 Kentucky 78

Redshirt freshman fielder Jermaine Couisnard made the most of his first start, making a banker on a 3-pointer in the buzzer for a career-high point as the Gamecocks struggled for victory over the Wildcats in Columbia, SC

Forward Keyshawn Bryant scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half as South Carolina (9-7, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) outscored Kentucky 56-45 at halftime and 13-10 over the last 4:27 .

Immanuel Quickley, whose starting pitcher had tied the score at 78 with 4.1 seconds left, scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats (12-4, 3-1), who were won in their four-match winning streak. .

Temple 65, No. 16 Wichita State 53

Quinton Rose had 19 points, three assists and three steals, and Nate Pierre-Louis had eight points and 12 rebounds after the Owls won in Philadelphia, snatching the Shockers’ nine-game winning streak.

Monty Scott had 11 points and five rebounds, and Jake Forrester had 11 points and two blocked shots for Temple (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).

Senior Jaime Echenique had career highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Jamarius Burton added 16 points for the Shockers (15-2, 3-1). The Shockers came into the game as one of seven Division I teams with one loss or less.

Georgetown 83, No. 25 Creighton 80

Omer Yurtseven scored 20 points and Mac McClung added 19 as the Hoyas added their home win game to six games with a narrow Big East win over the Bluejays in Washington, D.C.

Jagan Mosely scored 13 points and Jahvon Blair added 12, as Georgetown (12-6, 2-3 Big East) was able to hold on to a late Creighton push after leading to nine points in the second half.

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points and Denzel Mahoney added 19 while the Bluejays (13-5, 2-3) lost immediately after taking their first national rankings in two years. It was Creighton’s third loss in conference play, but her first against a team not listed.

