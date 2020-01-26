advertisement

Nr. 14 West Virginia started 21 points straight at the start of the second half to break a close game and coast to a 74-51 victory Saturday over Missouri in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge at Morgantown, W.Va.

Bob Huggins’ 876th career victory lifted the Mountains coach to a seventh-place tie on the NCAA roster with Kentucky icon Adolph Rupp.

Miles McBride came out of the bench to score 15 points for the Highlanders (16-3), while Jermaine Haley added 15 points and nine rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 points and eight rebounds as West Virginia dominated the 50-30 glass, taking 12 boards from ahead of reserve Gabe Osabuohien.

Torrence Watson scored a game-high 19 points off the bench to accelerate the Tigers, who fell to 9-10 after converting just 28.3 percent of their field-goal attempts, including 7 of 26 from the 3-point line. Missouri lost four free throws (14 of 18) after going 56 of 57 in its previous two games.

No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61

Devonte Bandoo and MaCio Teague each scored 16 points as the Bears selected the second longest active winning team in 16 games by beating the Gators in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge in Gainesville, Fla.

Davion Mitchell scored 12 points and Mark Vital grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears (17-1), whose winning risk only dragged San Diego State’s 20-game winning streak.

Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points and Andrew Nembhard added 16 for the Gators (12-7), who committed just seven laps but were outscored 37-26.

No. 2 Gonzaga 92, Pacific 59

Killian Tillie matched his season-high 22 points, totaled eight rebounds, and topped his career high by four blocked shots to help the Bulldogs beat the Tigers in the West Coast Conference dispute in Spokane, Wash.

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Filip Petrusev added 15 for Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0), who extended the country’s longest streak for the nation’s victory at 35. The Bulldogs also extended their record of consecutive WCC wins in the regular season at 34.

Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points for the Tigers (15-8, 3-4), who lost their third straight game and fourth in the past five. Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points for the Pacific, which fell in its 15th consecutive race against Gonzaga and is 1-17 all time in the series.

Nr. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68

Udoka Azubuike, the big man available for the Jayhawks, posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks as he overcomes misplaced trouble in a win over the Volunteers in Lawrence, Kan.

Suspensions handed over for attacks Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack for their roles in a clash Tuesday with players from Kansas State left Azubuike to fill all needs in the post.

Azubuike recorded 27 minutes as the Jayhawks (16-3) adjusted to a small lineup after sophomores Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji, who contributed 22 and 16 points, respectively. Ahead of the Yves Pons scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Volunteers (12-7) in a game that was part of the annual Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

No. 5 Florida State 85, Notre Dame 84

Wyatt Wilkes scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half and the Seminoles host held on to defeat the Fighting Irish in Tallahassee, Fla., And remain first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

RaiQuan Gray and Trent Forrest each added 13 points for the Seminoles, who improved to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in the ACC. Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) was led by guard Prentiss Hubb with 24 points.

Florida State led 85-79 with 28 seconds to pass when Notre Dame made a late rally. Hubb drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 85-82 with 19 seconds left, and Juwan Durham had a steal and lineup to pull the Irish Fighter within 85-84 with 17 seconds left. But Dane Goodwin missed a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.

No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62

Darius Perry scored 19 career points while the Cardinals passed near the Tigers in an ACC game in Louisville.

The Cardinals ’sixth consecutive win pushed Louisville to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in conference. Clemson lost for the second time in six games and fell to 10-9 (4-5).

Perry led three other teammates in double figures as Louisville had four double-goal scorers for a second consecutive game. Freshman defender Samuell Williamson came out of the bench to score 14 points while senior center Steven Enoch added 11 and junior striker Jordan Nwora had 10.

No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79

Obi Toppin tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Flyers built a 20-point lead and held off a last-ditch by the host Spiders in Atlantic 10 action.

Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Butterflies (18-2, 7-0), while backup guards Ibi Watson and Ryan Mikesell scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Jacob Gilyard scored a game-high 27 points and Nick Sherod added 23 for the Spiders (15-5, 5-2), who could have tied Dayton for first place with a win. Nathan Cayo added 15, but Richmond hit just 39.1 percent from the field and outscored 41-31.

No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60

Collin Gillespie scored 18 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17 while the Wildcats picked their winning streak in six games in a road win over Frars.

Saddiq Bey scored 13 points and Justin Moore added 10 for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East), who continued to keep pace right after first-placed Seton Hall, which is a perfect 7-0 in conference play. .

Nate Watson scored 18 points for the Friars (11-10, 4-4), who have lost three straight and four of five since their 3-0 start in the conference game. Providence’s leading scorer, Alpha Diallo, was scoreless (0-for-6) just 14 minutes after his playing time was limited in the first half due to foul trouble.

No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74

Nick Richards hit two free throws with 10.3 seconds left overtime, and the Wildcats forced a turnover on the Red Raiders’ last possession for a win in a dizzying atmosphere during the Big 12 / SEC Challenge in Lubbock, Texas.

Richards led the Wildcats (15-4) with 25 points and 14 rebounds, making five free throws during overtime. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points for Kentucky in its third consecutive victory.

Texas Tech (12-7) got 18 points from Kyler Edwards and 15 from Davide Moretti. The Red Raiders returned from a 10-point deficit in the second half to force overtime in one of the marquee games of the annual inter-conference challenge.

No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76

Isaac Okoro and Samir Doughty took over in the second half when the Tigers held on for a win over the Cyclones in a Big 12 / SEC Challenge match in Auburn, Ala.

Okoro scored 14 of his 19 points and Doughty got 10 of his 18 after interfering to help the Tigers (17-2) stimulate the Cyclones (9-10) and post their 14th consecutive victory.

Rasir Bolton overcame the nasty trouble to score a game-high 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton and Terrence Lewis added 12 each for Iowa State.

SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70

Kendric Davis led four players scoring double figures while the visiting Mustangs racked up a late 11-point deficit to upset the Tigers.

SMU (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference), closed out the game on a 15-0 run over the final 6:01, erasing a 70-59 deficit and handing Memphis its second consecutive loss to the CAA.

The Tigers (14-5, 3-3) dropped an 80-40 decision Wednesday in Tulsa. Defeat is the weakest loss of a team with 25 degrees higher, steady to an unreasonable opponent in 27 years.

No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62

Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 27 points, including the game-winner in the last second, as the Illini extended their winning streak to six games by beating the falling Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dosunmu also caught seven rebounds for the Illini (15-5 overall, 7-2 Big Ten), who took the only first-place possession in the conference. Andres Feliz had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Trent Frazier added 10 points.

Zavier Simpson scored 17 points for the Wolverines (11-8, 2-6), who have lost four straight. Jon Teske and Franz Wagner each had 12 points, but Michigan lost to Illinois for the second time this season.

Arizona State 66, No. 22 Arizona 65

Remy Martin scored 24 points and led a second-half concussion comeback from a 22-point deficit, while Alonzo Verge Jr. hit a directing advantage with nine seconds left as Sun Sun hosts upset the Wildcats in Tempe, Ariz.

Rob Edwards had 15 points – including three 3-pointers – and seven rebounds, and Verge had 13 points for the Sun Devils (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12), who fell behind 37-15 with 5:35 remaining in the first half before recovering to split the season series.

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth doubles, Nico Mannion had 16 points (including a season-high four 3-pointers), and Dylan Smith had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (13-6, 3 -3), who defeated the Sun Devils 75-47 in the first meeting Jan. 4 in Tucson.

No. 23 Colorado 76, Washington 62

Tyler Bey returned from missing a game due to a finger injury and led a balanced 16-point attack as the Buffaloes crossed Washington in their Pacific-12 game in Boulder, Colo.

McKinley Wright IV added 15 points and an eight team-high rebounds, and Lucas Siewert came out of the bench to score 12 points for the Buffaloes (16-4, 5-2), who grabbed a five-game losing streak against Washington.

Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart led the Huskies (12-9, 2-6) with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field to pass with eight rebounds. Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 for Washington.

No. 24 Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72

Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining while Knight Scarlet survived by blowing a 14-point lead against the Cornhuskers to remain unbeaten at home with a dramatic Big Ten win in Piscataway, N.J.

Playing their second game as a team ranked for the first time since the end of the 1978-79 season, the Scarlet Knights (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) scored their last nine points in the win.

Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young added 12 points apiece for Rutgers, who shot 45.2 percent and completed the first sweep of an opponent in the conference since entering the Big Ten in 2014-15. Cam Mack led Nebraska with 16 of his 19 points after halftime, but the Cornhuskers (7-13, 2-7) saw their losing streak reach five games of the senior season.

