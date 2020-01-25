advertisement

Which first-year NCAA basketball head coaches led their teams to better than expected campaigns in 2019-2020?

A change of coach is not easy for any team at any level. The players change and the first year squad is sometimes hastily thrown together just to form a team. However, some NCAA basketball coaches add a secret ingredient that improves their new programs in the first year.

Proven coaches like Fred Hoiberg and Buzz Williams are having a hard time getting up, while other schools have found the right mix and tend in the right direction. Some mid-majors and some Power 5 schools are included in this list, but with each program, the coaching experiment has worked well into season one.

9. Nate Oats – Alabama

At first it looked like a disaster when you lost to Penn and Rhode Island in the first three games of the season. Since then, however, it has only been improvements. The tide rolled through their arch rival Auburn, giving the Tigers the only loss of the season. They built on this victory by beating Missouri three days later.

This is a very young team with only one senior and it is a gradual transfer from West Virginia to James Bolden. Jahvon Quinerly is a transfer from Villanova, this team is only getting better.

Oats was hired to succeed Avery Johnson, who was fired after three seasons and an appearance at an NCAA tournament. Oats has been successful with Buffalo for the past four years and won the 2018 NCAA tournament against Arizona. Last year the Bulls went 32 to 4 and won the regular MAC season and the MAC tournament before knocking out in the round of 16 against eventual runner-up Texas Tech.

The tide schedule is not too daunting for the rest of the season as they still play twice against LSU and again against Auburn and Arkansas, but otherwise no game really jumps off the page. The tide has to win some of these games if they want to move the needle. Still, the future is bright.

