Here’s the biggest NCAA basketball insight from the past week, including a look at the top 16 that show why I believe in Maryland and more.

NCAA basketball has been at the heart of the sports world after the Super Bowl, and the first week without NFL action offered a ton of top-class matchups and historical events.

We have to start with the exciting Duke-UNC game when the Blue Devils erased a 13-point deficit four minutes before the end and worked overtime with an incredible miss play by Tre Jones.

In extra time, Wendell Moore won the game with a setback from Jones.

IMPRESSIVE!

This game didn’t disappoint and neither did Bob Knight return to Assembly Hall – the first time he’s been there since he was fired in 2000.

The most important thing that happened on the weekend was the NCAA tournament Early Bracket Reveal. For the fourth time in a row, the selection committee released their top 16 aggregate seeds ahead of Saturday’s game to give us an insight into their thinking and show where teams actually stand, rather than relying on the AP poll.

They have revealed the following:

We’ll start this new Rauf report by breaking down this early reveal before we get to my other top takers from last week’s NCAA basketball.

