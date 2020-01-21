advertisement

Health officials in Beijing have today confirmed two cases of a new coronavirus. An additional case has been reported in Shenzhen by authorities in Guangdong province. This is the first confirmation that the new virus has spread internally beyond the central city of Wuhan. A city that all three carriers had recently visited according to authorities. China has reported 139 cases of pneumonia caused by a coronavirus. There have been three deaths due to the virus and now there is confirmation that it has spread to the city where it was first identified.

Over the weekend, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission received 136 new patients from those one person died, two are in critical condition and 33 are in serious condition. New patients diagnosed Saturday and Sunday have brought the total number of people in China to 201. A giant jump from only 62 reported before the weekend. A total of 14 health care workers are now infected, as well as a result of treating infected patients.

The spread of this new tendency has been identified by Chinese scientists as a type of coronavirus, coming from the same family as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). So far the new virus has not shown death rates as SARS did in 2002 and 2003 which killed 774 people in Asia and infected 8,000 more. A new study from Imperial College London predicts that the number of infections in Wuhan is likely to be underestimated. What is even more worrying is that the country is preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday later this week.

The new virus was originally designated to have “human-to-human restricted transmission”, but speeding at night to patients suggests that transmission could have been easier than officials had thought. During the Lunar New Year celebration, hundreds of millions of Chinese will travel across the country and abroad.

Last week, there were three cases reported outside China with two in Thailand and one in Japan. All three cases are related to Wuhan again. South Korea announced earlier today that it also has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

China has set temperature examinations at airports as well as in several other Asian countries, along with selected cities in the US A woman has been discovered by a temperature test at Seoul Incheon International Airport to have the virus and has since been quarantined and remains in stable condition. The woman, a Wuhan resident, was on vacation hoping to spend time in South Korea and Japan.

“I believe Chinese tourists will bring the virus to many other countries in Asia in the coming days, due to their overseas trips during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Professor David Hui Shu-Cheong, a respiratory expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, CNN said Monday.

“The discovery of three cases outside China is worrying,” he said. We calculate, based on flight and population data, that there is only a 1 in 574 chance of an infected person in Wuhan traveling overseas before seeking medical attention. That means there may have been over 1,700 cases so far in Wuhan, “Neil Ferguson, a disease outbreak scientist, Imperial College London, told CNN.

Infrared thermometers that have been installed at Wuhan airports were brought in just five weeks after the blast began. There were countless passengers arriving and passing through Wuhan without examining before that, leaving officials worried that the gravity of the blast has not yet been understood.

