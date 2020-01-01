advertisement

January 1, 2020 Johnna Crider

Eli Burton, the creator of The Adventures of Starman, gives us his version of 2019’s top 10 Tesla moments. Tesla has had quite a swell in 2019. From the Chinese giga factory rising from the mud pools of nothing to the unveiling of my future truck, the Cyber ​​truck, it has been an epic year and a good end to a decade of what seemed like uncertainty for a bit. Tesla had some struggles, especially in 2018, but those struggles became triumphs.

10. Software version 10. On March 6, 2019, Tesla released this update that included Theater Mode, including YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix, as well as more games – you can only open it while you’re parked, which is great for those who drive their cars during car journeys. Eli says that this only indicates Tesla’s focus on the experience in the car.

9. V3 Superchargers. V3 Superchargers have a charging speed of up to 200 kW and a peak of 1,000 miles per hour of charging. The typical charging time of V3 will fall to around 15 minutes. This is faster than my phone charger. There are also a few whispers about the Lafayette Superchargers that are being built V3, but that has not been confirmed.

I believe that Lafayette will be.

8. Checkered powertrain. The powertrain of the Plaid 3 engine should come to the Model S by mid-2020. The performance of a quarter of a mile is expected to increase, as will the performance on the track.

7. GIGA 3 Shanghai. This is a true story of an underdog. Many in the media said it would never happen that this was just a Chinese mud field with nothing in it. This week the first Made-in-China Model 3 was delivered and there was a big party. The Gigafactory in Shanghai is also the fastest ever built in its factory.

6. Improved call. This improved the Summon ability to drive autonomously through and across the parking lot. It has taken the world by storm and the media thought it was something to be scared of, but in the end it is fairly simple and convenient. Tesla takes the driving experience to a whole new level – like in a whole new area of ​​existence.

5. Raven drive train. The Raven Powertrain increases the range and performance of the models S and X Long Range. Drivers may travel further than before and charge less often. In essence, they get more dollars from every penny spent on charging – if they pay to charge. Many Tesla owners charge at home or at work.

4. Reveal Model Y. In March, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, which looks like the child of the Model 3 and the Model X who grew up quickly. It looks like a Model 3 with a hatchback. The highlight of the event, Eli says, was that Elon brought up the history of all Tesla cars. I also liked that piece and Elons dance.

3. $ 35,000 Model 3. This was announced in Q1 2019 just after Elon said it might not happen. Elon, however, wanted to keep that promise, so the company closed a few of its stores. I think that the main reason why Elon was able to deliver on this promise is due to the fact that Tesla made progress in developing the battery. I can be wrong.

2. Cybert truck unveiling. Everyone was astonished when this beauty rolled up the stage. The moment I saw it, I fell in love. Unfortunately I am one of the few people who responded that way. Many members of the Tesla community were a little panicked and later fell in love. I mean, how can you not love this truck? It’s so cool. But I collect pyramids and other cool minerals, so I definitely appreciate the creativity in this truck.

The unveiling was also unique. There was a hologram from Grimes and the entire stage was really lasered. Tesla surprised the world with this angular truck. Franz breaking through the windows is also a moment that will be remembered forever by the internet. Just as surprising as the Cybertruck design is the starting price at $ 39,900. Elon followed the surprise with a fully electric ATV that can be connected to the bed of the truck and recharged.

1. Q3 income. I really thought Eli would call the stock price that hit $ 420, but Q3 earnings certainly deserve this place, because nobody, except those of us who believe in Tesla to a very strong degree, saw this coming. Many in the media often repeat what short sellers say about Tesla and are convinced that Tesla is a failure. Elon is often mocked in the media and Tesla is praised as luxury fraud by uninformed people. So when those numbers hit, shock waves hit the bank accounts of those who shortened the shares. Wall Street fully expected Tesla to suffer losses, but that didn’t happen. Tesla believes it has grown to a point of self-financing. It seems that the market is starting to believe that.

