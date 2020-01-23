advertisement

The list of pitching perspectives that can have a positive impact in 2020 is long. In fact, Nate Pearson, Forrest Whitley, and Matt Manning were among the hard cuts, even after moving up from the standard top five list to a top 10 list. In the end, the list had to be cut off somewhere, and this trio hardly missed it. The back half is kicked off by three hurlers who spent time at Double-A last year, and the remaining seven prospects all have experience in major leagues.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>

10. Sixto Sanchez (MIA)

Sanchez was the headline sent to the Marlins by the Phillies last year in return for Catcher J.T. Realmuto. The flamethrower started the season at High-A after playing a total of 13 games at this level in 2017 and 2018. He didn’t waste a lot of balls there before he started spanning 103 innings in Double-A at 18. According to FanGraphs, it achieved a value of 2.53 ERA, 2.92 xFIP, 1.03 WHIP, 4.6 BB%, 23.6 K% and 11.6 SwStr%.

advertisement

Sanchez is only 21 years old and yet he is not far from his debut in “The Show”. His Fastball is a red-hot heater that, according to FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen and Kiley McDaniel, averages 97 mph and 101 mph. They currently rate the place 55 at 60 and the latest MLB Pipeline report from 2019 rated the offer at 75 on the scouting scale from 20 to 80. The differences between the rankings are strong; FanGraphs is probably more bearish on the field as there are hardly any bat skills despite the speed of the elite.

He supports his cheddar with a slider that FanGraphs uses to evaluate a current 50 and a future 55, and MLB Pipeline designates a curve with a 55 note. The change in right could be rated better than 55 at MLB Pipeline, but it will be checked in at FanGraphs as 60 with future 70. He connects everything with average to plus command and control.

If health permits (and he had health problems in his career), Sanchez should build on the 114 innings he threw in the past year. The Marlins are in the middle of a remodeling, so they can choose to spend a lot of time in Triple A mode if they so choose. That is part of why he takes 10th place, as opposed to a little higher. When he reaches the majors, he’ll designate what should still be a pitcher-friendly parking garage, but it’s worth noting that there will be significant changes to the baseball stadium this year. Though Sanchez might be out of nowhere in his debut in flat leagues like 12-man mixers, questions about when he’ll line up for the parent club make him a season’s priority addition rather than a draft-and-stash- Player.

9. MacKenzie Gore (SD)

Gore is arguably the top pitching perspective in baseball. On the last FanGraphs’ top 100 prospectus list in 2019, Gore was the second highest pitcher and the fourth largest prospectus overall. In addition, he finished last year and third overall victory in the top 50 list of the baseball prospectus in the off-season. He was also the leading pitching expert and fourth placed expert on the MLB Pipeline’s last list in 2019.

Baseball Prospectus’ Wilson Karaman described Gore’s arsenal as “four above-average or better pitches, highlighted by a fastball that will function with rare explosiveness and goal achievement until the mid-1990s”. Karaman also raved about Gore’s curve. MLB Pipeline has not yet updated its top 100 list, but Gore has been ranked the best left-handed pitching prospect and has given its fastball, curve, slider, switch and control all over the line. His FanGraphs player card has the least flattering grades, but it is still strong with 55 current and future fastballs, 45 current and 50 future sliders, 50 current and 55 future curves, and 50 current and 60 future changes. His control / command also deserves average or better grades.

Gore was awarded between High-A and Double-A last year. However, he ended the race with only 101 innings as San Diego did its job carefully. He spent most of the time on the lower of the two levels, reaching 1.69 ERA, 2.77 FIP, 0.83 WHIP, 7.4 BB% and 35.7 K%. He linked High-A-Hitter with 16.8 SwStr% and continued to miss bats in an elite clip with 14.7 SwStr% in Double-A.

In the long run, Gore’s advantage is immense. This year, however, he will almost certainly be faced with an innings limit and spend a decent portion of it in the upper minors. His imagination would increase if the brothers put pressure after the season and decided to limit his innings at the beginning of the season. You could then lean on him down the track, which would coincide with the head-to-head fantasy playoffs. Like Sanchez, Gore is a priority during the season, but does not have to be written and stowed in most redraft formats.

8. Casey Mize (DET)

The right-handed Mize is only a few places behind Gore on the top prospect lists. He finished eighth in FanGraphs’ 2019 final list, fifth in the mid-season update from Baseball Prospectus, and seventh in MLB Pipeline Split’s 2019 final list. FanGraphs rates its slider and splitter with 55, currently with 60 future notes, with 60 current and future notes for its fastball and with 60 current and 65 future notes for the splitter. MLB Pipeline only notes three pitches and rates its fastball and slider at 60 and its splitter at 70. Jeffrey Paternostro of Baseball Prospectus wrote that Detroit’s top prospectus will show “four plus pitches”.

Mize managed to put Gore in eighth place on the list as he put up a few more innings and double-a more. Detroit’s valued hurler threw a total of 109.1 innings, of which 78.2 were double-hittering. At this level, it swirled 3.20 ERA, 3.13 xFIP, 1.11 WHIP, 5.6 BB%, 23.5 K% and 14.1 SwStr%.

The tigers are being rebuilt, so there is an incentive for them to manipulate Mize’s term of service while continuing to develop in the upper minors. I suspect he will pitch well enough to force his hand and get some big league innings in the summer. I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but Mize will be a priority addition when he gets a glimpse of the Tigers in leagues as flat as 12-team mixers. In most formats, however, it is not worth creating and storing designs.

7. Dustin May (LAD)

May had risen to three levels last year, opened in double A, reached triple A, and ended the season in the majors (including some easing in the playoffs). Although he’s well positioned at every stop, he hasn’t set any really stunning numbers. Of course, it’s easy to forgive him when he realized that he was promoted aggressively last year as one of the youngest major players.

May made four starts and ten reliefs for the Dodgers in the regular season last year. 2.70 ERA (4.71 xFIP and 3.79 SIERA), 1.10 WHIP, 3.6 BB%, 22.7 K% and a modest 8.7 SwStr% were counted. Although his below-average swing strike percentage is not promising to predict a helpful strike out rate, his cutter at 16.8 SwStr% is skilled. In addition, his arsenal of four fields could help him keep the balance between the hits and score some striking hits.

In terms of its arsenal, MLB Pipeline recently rated its Fastball as its best pitch (70), its move as its worst (50) and its curve (55) and its cutter (65) as above-average offers. The baseball prospectus described May’s article as “electric” and FanGraphs assigned him average and additional grades (present and future) for his offerings, with the exception of his bill, which is classified as 45 now and 50 in the future.

May’s rank on this list is expected to close the gap between his performance and the stuff. He should have a little fun joining the rotation, but the depth of the Dodgers with their good starters can allow them to be creative with the management of May’s (and others) innings this year. Still, he had 144.2 innings last year, including postseason, and he’s made a legitimate attempt to put the best innings of all pitchers on this list. In most head-to-head leagues without a weekly innings cap, his stroke number is not a problem, but in roto formats with a maximum number of innings for the season it is less than ideal. May has an ADP of 241 as the 69th starting pitcher in the Fantrax leagues, and that feels about right.

6. Michael Kopech (CHW)

I give May the benefit of the doubt about pitching at a level better suited to his top products, and I do a similar leap of confidence when I expect Kopech’s products to return. Kopech was operated on by Tommy John in September 2018 and missed rehab last year. My optimism is not a completely unfounded leap in faith, as it has reportedly thrown gas last October and broken sliders and curves in the Lehrliga ball.

Before Kopech injured his elbow, he got a quick taste of the Big League coffee with four starts and 14.1 innings for the Pale pants in 2018. With an ERA of 5.02 (4.95 xFIP and 3, 88 SIERA) he didn’t blow the roof off the pitch), but he attacked Hitter with 2.9 BB% and 70.6 F-Strike%. Before reaching the majors, he spent the rest of 2018 with a total of 126.1 innings in 24 triple-A starts. Kopech was not as precise with his control there and gave 11.1% of the Batters encountered a free pass. However, his nasty power arsenal – MLB Pipeline rates his heater in the 20 to 80 range as 80, which binds Pearson for the best fastball right-handed – but leaves him some leeway for mistakes and he has used his stuff to hit a whopping 31 , 3% of the Triple-A-Batters competed while reaching 12.7 SwStr%.

Kopech will certainly face some kind of innings limit this year, but he could make a realistic attempt to break the camp in the Chicago rotation if he demonstrates that he has shaken off the rust. Although the White Sox spend a lot of money this off-season, they can use some pitching reinforcements to do a post-season run. Kopech is thrown off the board with an average selection of 239 as the 68th starting pitcher in the Fantrax leagues, just one place in front of the guy right behind him on this list. I have feelings similar to the ADP in May and I think Kopech’s price as a late flyer is fair.

5. A.J. Puk (OAK)

Puk missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery from Tommy John and was limited to 36.2 innings in four levels last year. His 11.1 innings in the majors actually represented his most at every point. All of his work for the A’s came in 10 relief appearances, but he seems ready to start this year.

In the linked article, MiLB.com’s Sam Dykstra points out the likely need to limit the innings for Puk and a future Southpaw teammate. Manager Bob Melvin’s quotes are nevertheless encouraging for the use of puk this year. In fact, he probably has a legitimate attempt to break the camp in rotation, though you want to keep an eye on spring training news to make sure he doesn’t start the year late to be creative with his innings.

Puk is a great leftist who didn’t waste time showing his big fastball and slider without a racket. FanGraphs certified it an average speed of 97.5 mph and a maximum of 100.1 on its four-seam fastball, and its slider produced a robust 20.0 SwStr%. Interestingly, his move has contributed even more to missing bats with 26.3 SwStr%, but his rating for this offer is due to multiple exits behind the heating element and slider.

Paternostro described Puks Fastball as “easy 70” in his coverage as the second best prospect in Oakland and said his slider was “another potential plus-plus weapon in his holster”. Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline also rated Puks Slider 65, the best mark among lefties.

In his limited time with the grown ups, Puk did an excellent job of throwing hits (48.5 zone% vs. 41.8% versus league average) and progressing (63.8 F strike% vs. 60.9%) , Even though he positioned himself in the zone and progressed above average, he still went 10.6% of the rackets he faced. Puk’s control is below average, but his lack of stuff gives him more room for error than many of his potential colleagues. If he can’t keep his free passes at bay, his fastball / slider combination would make him an elite helper that could be used for multiple innings or rescue situations. For now, this is a replacement option.

Don’t make the mistake of overlooking puk in drafts. Since he debuted in the Bullpen, he is only entitled to relief. This could actually be a plus, depending on your league settings. With 238 ADP he is in the Fantrax leagues directly before Kopech. I went back and forth to take fifth and sixth place between the two so that their respective ADPs were reasonable and fair.

4. Mitch Keller (PIT)

With 48.0 innings, Keller hardly qualifies as a lookout point – 50 is the cutoff point for rookie status – for the pirates last year. The Righty had a terrible 7.13 ERA, but its ranking on this list should probably indicate that its underlying statistics (3.47 xFIP, 3.78 SIERA) were more promising.

Keller’s biggest problem was an unsustainable .475 BABIP surrender, but his 59.6 LOB percent mark also hurt him immensely. Keller coughed up a .366 BABIP in 10 and started with 52.1 innings at Triple-A in 2018. In 19 starts he delivered a .324 BABIP with 103.2 innings at this level, which also started last year. It is possible that it is a bit beatable, but a .475 BABIP would not be sustainable against a pitcher throw-hit training.

As for the rest of its statistical profile from its debut, Keller only went 7.1% of the Batters encountered, knocking out a whopping 28.6% and rattled off 11.8 SwStr%, which is the 2019 league average of 11.1 % exceeded. Young Righty’s slider was particularly devastating at 26.8 SwStr% and 50.5 O-Swing%. His curve was also good with 13.2 SwStr% and 39.5 O-Swing%.

His move did not fake anyone with 3.6 SwStr%, 40.0 LD% and 391 wRC +. MLB Pipeline’s 2019 ratings were the most positive at Keller’s switch at 50, but FanGraphs called it a current offering of 40 and a future offering of 45. Both MLB Pipeline and FanGraphs rated its Fastball a plus (65 at MLB Pipeline and 60 current and future ones at FanGraphs). Everyone tabulated their curve as a plus (55 at both locations with a future grade of 60 at FanGraphs), and only FanGraphs noticed the slider with a current and future grade of 55. At the moment, the switch should be considered below average, but if there is only one little step forward, this could make a big difference for basement.

It is also possible that he can avoid a considerable split of the move by keeping the balance between his breakers out of balance. With 151.2 innings in Triple-A and the majors last year, he should get the leash to top 170 this season. This brand would hardly be noticeable if starters were treated like workhorses, but last year only 51 top-tier jugs made it. Keller’s Fantrax ADP from 246 is only a little behind the previously covered May, Kopech and Puk. So I love Keller at his expense.

3. Brendan McKay (TB)

I was tormented when I put Keller or McKay in third place before I ended up on McKay. I could put him behind Keller in my FantasyPros rankings when everything is said and done, but building on my thoughts here has put McKay in third place. Placing in the AL East against the stacked lineups of the Yankees and Red Sox, as well as a potentially up-and-coming lineup north of the border is a blow to McKay, who has nothing to do with his talent level, but it’s a very imaginative consideration. In this sense, his ranking assumes that players in leagues with daily changing lineups will make the cautious decision to be a bit picky about their starts and avoid potential explosion points at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park until they earn trust. In leagues with weekly line-up changes, I would flip McKay and Keller.

McKay has remarkably more league experience over the past year than Keller! McKay qualified for this list after 49 innings for the Rays last season. He also had some problems on his debut with a 5.14 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts). Like Keller, his underlying statistics (4.38 xFIP, 4.17 SIERA) were better than his ugly ERA. McKay dealt with an ugly .331 BABIP and his own problems (64.0 LOB%).

On a positive note, he went only 7.4% of the Batters encountered and fanned 25.9% of them. McKay’s 10.8 SwStr% was slightly below the league average, but it was respectable. The Südpfote used a four-pitch mix, which included a four-seam fastball, a curve, a cutter and a change. Each pitch induced a SwStr value of 10.0% or higher, with its curve (12.6%) slightly exceeding its change (12.1%) for the best option for the absence of a racket. The depth of his arsenal should help him keep left and right in check.

McKay took third place in MLB Pipeline’s recently published list of top links pitching prospects. They graded his curve and changed 50 each, and his fastball and cutter 60 each. They also described him as one of three leftists who have the best control with a 60. It’s an impressive overall package, and players won’t sleep on it in Fantrax leagues with 216 ADP. This is not inappropriate, but I would rather have Keller and any of the upcoming top 2 pitching candidates at their own expense.

2. Jose Urquidy (HOU)

Urquidy was a pop-up prospect last year that rose from an apparently organizational depth to a much larger one. He actually raised 51 innings in the majors last year, but 10 came in the postseason, which challenged him. Longhenhagen and McDaniel wrote about Urquidy earlier this month when they placed him second in the Astros farm system. They noticed an increase in speed and the addition of a second crushing ball to his arsenal to fuel his outbreak. You have reached the Urquidy grades to the maximum with the same current and future grades of 55 Fastball, 50 Slider, 50 Curve, 60 Changeup and 60 Command. Four average or better pitches with above average command are a fantastic base for work.

Urquidy used his goodies to earn a 3.95 ERA (4.30 xFIP and 4.03 SIERA), 1.10 WHIP, 4.2 BB%, 24.0 K% and 12.0 SwStr% in nine regular season appearances (seven starts) to publish. He rummaged pitch by pitch in his data and had a trio to persuade empty swings. Its change, curve and slider had SwStr rates of 13.6, 14.5 and 21.7%. Everything looks real, and after placing 154.0 innings between Double-A, Triple-A and the majors (including postseason) last year, he should manage over 170 innings this season. I haven’t improved my pitcher starting position yet, but I suspect it will hover around the top 50. He has an ADP of about 227 on Fantrax as SP64, which makes him a theft. I am happy to snap it under the top 200 picks.

1. Jesus Luzardo (OAK)

Luzardo was limited to only 58 innings last year because of an injury, namely shoulder strain, but that’s really the only fly in the ointment. Removing the negative is nothing new for the 22-year-old Südpfoten, who also had Tommy John’s surgery on his resume and only had a seasonal high of 109.1 innings in 2018.

Last year he had a healthy ending and competed against the big boys while getting his feet wet in the bullpen. In six relief appearances over 12 innings, Luzardo shot a 1.50 ERA (3.87 xFIP and 2.77 SIERA), 0.67 WHIP, 6.5 BB%, 34.8 K% and 14.6 SwStr%. Jeez, those are big numbers, even considering the caveats that it’s a small sample that is overall easier.

The scouting notes are dreamy. MLB Pipeline rates its curve and slider at 55, its fastball and changeup at 65, and its control at 60. In his article at MLB Pipeline, it is discussed whether he has two really different breaking balls or a force curve from which he can measure speed can manipulate and add and subtract. His move is his secondary offer; MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo rated it as the best among Southpaw prospects and specifically stated in his article that the pitch really is the best change among all prospects, not just the left.

Steamer caused Luzardo to spin 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24.1 K% in 149.0 innings. I am a little more optimistic. I try to avoid being too in love with the rookies, but I make an exception for Luzardo. Although he has an ADP of about 122 in Fantrax leagues and is selected as SP37, I would be willing to speak a little earlier to ensure his services.

Read more about the best perspectives of fantasy baseball:

Prepare for your design with our awarD-Winning Fantasy Baseball Tools >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Josh Shepardson is a well-known author on FantasyPros. More information from Josh can be found in his archive and follow him @ BChad50.

advertisement