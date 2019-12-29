advertisement

It was a busy year for news across B.C. this past year, with everything from crazy animal stories to a maneuver for the two fugitives making the news.

Here are the 10 most read stories from across the province:

advertisement

Cari McGillivray saw a rare and amazing sight near Stewart, B.C., in September, and was happily able to film it for the rest of us. McGillivray saw two bears beating down the street and standing on their rich legs several times.

It was nothing like a scene from the Piranha movie series, but two fishermen were surprised to catch something much different from the rainbow trout they were looking for in Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake.

B.C. The Conservation Officer Service confirmed that this fish caught in Westwood Lake this week was a red-tailed piranha and is the second piranha caught in the lake this year. (Submitted)

In August, a nationwide manhunt for two Vancouver Island men wanted for killing three people in the remote, northern B.C. the end came

“I’m confident they are” – @rcmpmb say manhunt for 2 B.C. the murder suspects are over. @ BlackPressMedia # canadamanhunt #canadianmanhunt #manitobamanhunthttps: //t.co/kuqdNxtaFe

– Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 7, 2019

It was a beautiful day at Salmon Arm in October as Grant Hiebert captured what he thinks is the picture of a lifetime.

A once-in-a-lifetime photograph of a wolf. (SIMDeer)

It was a terrible day for this Prince George man as a black bear chased him and tried to drown him in a lake on the outskirts of town.

A fight with a bear left a scar Brandon Lattie will never forget. (Brandon Lattie)

“It’s a time capsule, for sure,” is how Rick DeBank describes a video taken from a Surrey house party since 1990.

Parties in the Rick DeBanks video filmed in 1990. (Photo: youtube.com)

The man who made the video said he thought “I’m going to die,” but luckily, the dramatic comeback led to minor injuries.

The dramatic footage shows a semi truck crash into a truck, then roll over to Sumas Way. (Submitted)

Jan Mahoney thought the worst was over when she finally put her son, Michael, in a treatment facility. Tragically, she was wrong.

Michael Mahoney died at 21 from a fatal dose of opioids, just one day after his application was accepted at a Tier 5. treatment center. His mother, Jan Mahoney, now says the application and waiting process to get Michael into treatment long passed. (Courtesy of Jan Mahoney Photography)

A $ 368 ticket given to a Richmond senior who left her cellphone in the closet of her car while driving the vehicle causing outrage to many.

Hey @IRPlawyer, what do you think about that? My mom is in her 70s, never had a single ticket in 50+ years of driving in BC. Today, she received a $ 368 ticket to have her phone visible (locked while connected to Bluetooth for voice / SMS). She wasn’t looking at him. pic.twitter.com/ofuTSOxzYi

– Trevor Kramer (@tkhereandthere) September 30, 2019

The province’s rarely popular public insurer received a new complicated repair from B.C. government this year.

Car insurance is changing. Here’s how we’re getting it back on track and better for BC. To learn more, visit https://t.co/JRpyU1TD37 pic.twitter.com/bJQDhrAgxK

– ICBC (@icbc) July 17, 2019

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement