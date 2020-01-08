advertisement

January 9, 2020

Get out there and explore: Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia.

Some extraordinary experiences only happen once a year. From natural wonders to man-made wonders, these are the standout events that you can add to your bucket list.

1. FIREFALL, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, USA

The fire in Yosemite National Park is a photographer’s dream. The incredible phenomenon that only occurs 10 days in February occurs when the setting sun hits the horsetail at just the right angle. The thundering waterfall gradually changes colors from white to yellow, orange and red, making it look like a lava flow.

You have to choose the right time to watch the fire event in Yosemite National Park.

2. WILDEBEEST MIGRATION, KENYA

The wildebeest migration is one of the most unique animal experiences in the world. More than 1.5 million wildebeests move across the Masai Mara in Kenya, crossing rivers and giving way to crocodiles and lions. The best time to visit Kenya to watch the migration is between July and August when the wildebeests cross the Mara River in large numbers.

The Great Migration: The biggest show in Africa.

3. KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTING, HAWAII

Kilauea on Hawaii’s Big Island is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It has been erupting continuously for 36 years and periodically wiping out houses and entire villages. But on April 30, 2018, the pent-up pressure of an ascending lava lake at the summit caused an outbreak, and four months of violent eruptions followed. Kilauea launched the equivalent of 320,000 Olympic lava swimming pools, covered an area of ​​22 square kilometers, and created 350 hectares of new land. It is a special experience to see this new formation, as is the opportunity to watch the lava flow. It is unpredictable. So do your research before you go.

Kilauea volcano is one of Hawaii’s most dramatic sights.

4. CHERRY BLOSSOM IN FLOWER, JAPAN

The blooming of cherry blossoms in Japan is an unforgettable sight, and since the blooms last for only a week, the bloom is deeply symbolic. It is claimed that the short-lived existence of the flower leads to a long-lasting appreciation of the beauty of the volatile nature of life, which reflects the nation’s cultural heritage.

One week in spring: Japan is the best – and the most frequented – during the cherry blossom season.

5. SUNRISE AT ANGKOR WAT

Angkor Wat, the forefather of all temples, is the largest religious building in the world. But the Angkor Archaeological Park contains a variety of temples scattered over an area of ​​400 square kilometers outside of Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia. This was once the center of the Khmer Empire; A collection of small towns that were built by kings with devotion to Hindu and Buddhist gods and date from the ninth century. The scale, complexity and symbolism of Angkor – enveloped by a curtain of green jungle – are overwhelming. And watching the sunrise over Angkor Wat is a must.

The sunrise in Angkor Wat is a bucket miracle.

6. WILDFLOWERS IN BLOOM, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Western Australia’s spectacular wildflowers are one of the largest collections on earth. There are more than 12,000 species, over 60 percent of which are endemic, and the six-month flowering period is one of Mother Nature’s finest shows. It begins in June in the vast plains of Pilbara, Coral Coast and Goldfields and travels south. Catch the blooms in Perth in September and the Southwest in November.

The West at its best: Wildflower season is the time to visit WA.

7.PLITVICE LAKES IN FLOW, CROATIA

Chasing waterfalls is not much more spectacular than walking along the waterfront promenades across the 12 lakes of Plitvice National Park in Croatia. The lakes are all interconnected, hence the myriad of waterfalls, and it is special to see them flow. Avoid the high season in July and August and visit early in the morning or late in the afternoon to miss the tourist bus crowds.

Take a walk through the waterfalls of Plitvice National Park.

8. Hot air balloon at sunrise, Myanmar

Hovering in a hot air balloon over Myanmar’s Bagan, one of the great man-made wonders of the world, is an extraordinary experience. From the ninth to the thirteenth century, when their kingdom flourished, the Bagan pagodas wanted to build the vast plain on the Irrawaddy River in Myanmar. Around 10,000 were built, of which more than 2,000 are left. The bird’s eye view from a basket is like nothing else.

Get up early and fly with a balloon.

9. MIRROR EFFECT LAKE, SALAR DE UYUNI, BOLIVIA

The Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is the largest and tallest salt lake in the world. From December to April, the rock-hard surfaces of the salt pans turn into the largest lake in the world with a mirror effect when the apartments receive their annual rain dose of 5 inches. Uyuni’s sunrises and sunsets are always incredible, but in the rainy season they really become beyond the world.

The shimmering scenes of the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia.

10. HIKING BY FRANZ JOSEF GLACIER, NEW ZEALAND

Franz is one of only three glaciers in the world to descend into a temperate rainforest

Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island is unique. It’s the fastest moving glacier in the country – the shuddering noises you hear while climbing are ice slipping and grinding – meaning that no two tours are ever the same. The guide must set the path for a unique adventure.

