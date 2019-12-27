advertisement

The rescue

Probably the decisive moment in Ireland’s recent economic history. At the end of 2010, the country imploded financially. The crash had driven the economy to the opposite and had created a hole in public finances. Unemployment rose from 5 to 15 percent in just two years.

However, it was the government’s notorious decision to guarantee the entire domestic banking system in 2008 – and thereby to question the state for € 440 billion in bank debt – that would seal the country’s fate.

The guarantee had expired by September, but Ireland was excluded from the bond markets and unable to borrow, and no one really knew how big the problem was in the banking system.

It is still controversial whether the government chose the escape route or what Kevin Cardiff, former secretary general of the Treasury, claims was “advanced”. The way it was announced was a “Gubu” moment.

After several rejections by the government and various ministers, the then governor of the central bank, Patrick Honohan, called RTÉ’s Morning Ireland program to announce that the state has a financial relationship with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Rescue negotiated.

The day before, around 900 million euros in deposits were flooded from Irish banks, in one of the largest one-day exodus ever recorded. According to Finance Minister Brian Lenihan, the banks have become “too big a problem for the country”.

On November 28, the government agreed with the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF, later known as the Troika, on a € 67.5 billion bailout program between the EU and the IMF. The three-year grant program was implemented on the condition of financial austerity measures that would cause great difficulties.

The economy was in free fall, in stark contrast to the exciting days of the boom when the Irish tiger economy was an example of growth and prosperity. We were the sick man in Europe who suffered drastic cuts and another morally difficult phase of emigration for several years.

Anglo Irish Bank RIP

The bank, which became synonymous with Ireland’s financial crash, was once the industry flagship. Under the leadership of Seán FitzPatrick, the company developed from a marginal lender for corporate loans to one of the most profitable banks in Europe in the late 1980s. In 2005, it achieved an annual profit of more than 500 million euros. Back to what was later considered ruthless lending to builders and developers.

Loan volume tripled to EUR 73 billion between 2004 and 2008 as customers doubled their existing loans by taking equity from one project to fund another. The bank and its customers embody the easy money culture of the Celtic Tiger era.

Irish bank stocks, and particularly Anglo, sloshed in the tank until mid-2008 when rumors circulated about their exposure to bad debts. There were also rumors that wealthy businessman Seán Quinn had taken a large position in the bank via CFDs (contracts for difference), which meant that his name was removed from the stock register because he did not own the stock.

When the government finally stepped in with a guarantee for the banking system in September 2008, a few weeks after the implosion of the US investment bank Lehman Brothers, Anglo was the weakest link and was on the brink of collapse.

Later that year, FitzPatrick and CEO David Drumm had to resign after hundreds of millions of director loans that had been hidden from accountants had been exposed.

A little later, the bank was nationalized and in March 2010 reported losses of 12.7 billion euros in the 15 months to December 2009, the largest loss in Irish company history.

Drumm was later arrested for his role in granting illegal loans to 10 developers to buy shares in the bank, the so-called “Maple 10” controversy. The strategy was developed to support the bank’s moving stock price and end Quinn’s doomed bet on the stock price.

Most of Anglo was later merged with Irish Nationwide and renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC). This company was liquidated by the government in 2013. The rescue of Anglo cost Irish taxpayers almost € 29 billion. Ironically, the new headquarters it wanted to move into before the collapse on Dublin’s North Wall Quay now houses the state’s financial regulator, while the original headquarters on St. Stephen’s Green houses a Starbuck café.

Seán Quinn: the fall of the richest man in Ireland

In 2008, the Cavan businessman was officially ranked the richest man in Ireland with an estimated net worth of $ 4.7 billion, mostly due to his hugely profitable insurance and financial services business. Three years later, he entered a Belfast courtroom and declared himself bankrupt, which resulted in the most catastrophic case in Irish business history.

His bankruptcy was triggered by the collapse of Anglo. Between October 2005 and July 2007, Quinn built a 28 percent stake in the bank using CFDs, a financial instrument used to play on the bank’s share price. When Anglo stocks started, which was going to be a steep dive, Bank Quinn granted loans to meet its CFD commitments, but gambling was one-way.

When the bank collapsed, the Quinn family and their Anglo empire owed 2.8 billion euros. The use of these loans triggered a series of lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions. Quinn’s lawyers argued that Anglo should never have lent him the money because it was for the unlawful purpose to support the bank’s stock price.

The jewel in the Quinn crown, the Quinn insurance, was administered by the government in March 2010 at the request of the Central Bank’s High Court, giving Irish motorists a financial black hole in the central bank – through a 2 percent duty on all policies An estimated EUR 940 million had to be financed. The larger Quinn group, including its manufacturing division, which employed thousands in the Fermanagh and Cavan border districts, was later taken over by Anglo before the debt was restructured.

The process, known as “de-quinning” by local supporters, triggered a violent backlash – individuals and corporate property were the victims of a series of attacks, the worst of which was a malicious attack on Kevin Lunney, director of, earlier this year Quinn Industrial Holdings, was.

Quinn himself was sentenced to three months in prison in November 2012 for disregarding the court and for his role in a plan to place the family’s € 500 million international real estate empire out of Anglo’s reach. When Quinn was convicted, Ms. Justice Elizabeth Dunne said: “In my opinion, he is only to blame himself.”

Earlier this year, Quinn’s five adult children agreed to a judgment of 440 million euros, each of which cost around 88 million euros. This happened on the basis of a long struggle with the IBRC. Enforcement and registration of the judgment has been suspended on condition that measures are taken to ensure the return of valuable assets in their international real estate group to the IBRC.

Seán Dunne: the case of Ireland’s leading real estate tycoon

The real estate developer’s bold deal-making and extravagant lifestyle embodied the exuberance of the Celtic Tiger, but like many of his colleagues, the real estate crash of 2008 had an unmanageable risk of collapsing property values.

The most spectacular example of Dune’s ambition was his redesign of the Juries and Berkeley Court hotels in Dublin’s Ballsbridge. Dunne paid € 380 million in 2005 for the seven hectare property. The purchase price was EUR 54 million per hectare, one of the highest amounts ever paid for land in Europe. His plan was to turn Ballsbridge into the “Knightsbridge of Dublin”. At the center of the project was a Dubai-style office tower cut in the shape of a diamond – it would have been the tallest building in the state. On board Pleanála rejected the scheme as “oppressive and monolithic”.

After the crash, Dunne and his wife, former gossip columnist Gayle Killilea (the two met in the Fianna Fáil Hospitality tent at the Galway Races in 2002) moved to Connecticut. The National Asset Management Agency (Nama), which took over the non-performing loans from Irish banks, appointed recipients for several Dunne Irish properties in 2011.

Around the same time, Ulster Bank took control of the Ballsbridge property before filing with the High Court for bankruptcy filing for a $ 163 million judgment against him. Dunne filed for bankruptcy in the U.S., claiming to have more than $ 1 billion in debt and assets of just $ 55 million.

What followed was an extremely lengthy two-jurisdiction bankruptcy case, which revealed that the property developer had handed over millions of assets to his wife to protect her from creditors. The Irish High Court decided Dunne to go bankrupt in 2013.

In 2018, however, the High Court extended its bankruptcy by another 12 years because it believed the court had “deliberately and intentionally” not worked with the trustee who manages the process. In a damning verdict, Judge Caroline Costello described Dunne as a “deeply dishonest” witness who had contributed to the “total non-compliance” with his legal obligations. Dunne had to file for bankruptcy in July 2016 and will only do so in April 2028.

In June, Nama and Ulster Bank took a big win in the long-standing lawsuit when a U.S. jury decided that Dunne had fraudulently transferred assets to Killilea to hide them from creditors, and she was ordered to pay 18.1 million Asked for euro. To put his fall out of favor, Dunne told an American court in September that he was only earning $ 200 a month.

Goblin economy

Ireland’s 26 percent growth rate in 2015 (later reduced to 25 percent), dismissed as “farcical” for an advanced economy and ridiculed by US Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman as “Leprechaun Economics”, implied 25 percent economic growth three times as much as high as in China. The problem was that it had little to do with the economic environment and more with multinational transactions, especially intellectual property (IP) transfer, than multinational tax avoidance was curbed worldwide.

History once again drew unwanted attention to Ireland’s low-tax economy and the fact that it put billions of euros in multinational assets. It also showed how inadequate traditional measures such as gross domestic product (GDP) hampered economic growth in a small, globalized economy.

While the increase compared to the previous year was due to various phenomena, including a series of so-called corporate inversions and the transfer of aircraft leasing assets, the real driver was the transfer of IP assets to Ireland through large multinational companies, including Apple.

In 2014, Apple restructured its Irish subsidiary based on an investigation by the European Commission. As part of the restructuring, the iPhone manufacturer has made one of its most important subsidiaries a subsidiary that is resident in Ireland for tax purposes.

The Apple Operations Europe subsidiary was one of three Irish-based subsidiaries that have been “stateless” for years for tax residency purposes, enabling Apple to avoid paying taxes on annual profits of tens of billions of euros on its worldwide sales. The onshoring of these units led to an increase in exports of EUR 75 billion. In both cases, the figure of 26 percent was embarrassing for the government and the Central Statistical Office (CSO), who later developed a tailored measure of national income to combat the distortions that were at the heart of our national accounts.

Apple’s € 13 billion tAx bill

The largest corporate tax fine in history has been described by Apple CEO Tim Cook as “total political crap”. In August 2016, the European Commission, after a two-year investigation, asked Apple to repay the government a whopping EUR 13 billion (plus interest) in back tax payments, as the company had received “illegal” tax benefits over the course of two years, decades that violated the state aid rules showed.

Both Apple and the government are appealing and the money is pending in an escrow account. Technically, it wasn’t a fine, the issue was the amount of taxes that Apple should or shouldn’t have paid. Nevertheless, it has once again highlighted Ireland’s tax-friendly regime.

In its decision, the Commission concluded that two Revenue tax rulings of 1991 and 2007 “have significantly and artificially reduced the tax Apple has paid in Ireland since 1991”, causing the company to generate most of its sales in Europe through an unemployed person “Headquarters” is connected to its subsidiaries in Cork, but is not domiciled here for tax purposes.

The commission argued that Apple’s effective corporate tax rate on its European earnings was only 0.005 percent in 2014, despite the government’s controversy over the EU’s interpretation of Irish tax law.

In the appeal, the commission’s lawyers alleged that Ireland “blindly” accepted Apple’s proposals on how much of its earnings could be taxed on revenue. However, the company’s lawyers insist that the valuable intellectual property the Commission has attributed to its offices in Ireland is actually in the United States, where the company’s products and services are manufactured. In any case, the problem remains an acute embarrassment for the government.

David Drumm’s bankruptcy proceedings

In June 2018, Anglo’s former managing director, David Drumm, was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy for public fraud and improper accounting. His conviction came almost 10 years after he retired from Anglo, an institution that led him through a period of unprecedented profitability but also financial ruin. It was the end of one of the best known cases in Irish financial history.

When the full extent of Anglo’s financial hardship became clear, Drumm fled to Boston, where he filed for bankruptcy under US law, a milder system than that in Ireland at the time, and surprisingly caught the authorities here.

However, IBRC, Anglo’s successor, fought Drumm’s bankruptcy filing based on loans he owed to his previous employer, claiming that he had transferred money and assets to his wife so they would not be confiscated.

In January 2015, the U.S. court declared his application inadmissible and ruled that he could be held liable for debt in Ireland. In a damn decision, the bankruptcy judge said the former banker was “not remotely credible” and his behavior was “both knowing and fraudulent.” The ruling cleared the way for Drumm’s extradition to Ireland in 2016 on a separate charge of Anglo’s collapse.

He was finally found guilty of counterfeiting bank assets in 2008 when he was in charge of a number of current transactions where Anglo’s deposits looked 7.2 billion euros larger than they were, a desperate attempt to reduce the bank’s battered balance sheet related to the Maple-10 controversy.

Drumm has resisted what he calls “the culture of guilt” that characterizes him as the main villain of the sovereign debt crisis and the epitome of the hubris of the Celtic tigers. The Anglo tapes, secret records from inside the bank that record how he and others lied to the government about Anglo’s financial health at the height of the crisis and persuaded the officials to use numbers from my ass to the failing bank did little to help his cause.

He apologized for the language used in these tapes, but insisted that the bank that had broken the state never asked for a blanket guarantee, which he described as “not in the best interest of the state”.

AIB: Back from the brink of extinction

The most striking thing about the AIB’s implosion in 2008 was the size of the financial crater it had left behind for taxpayers, about EUR 20.8 billion. It was much closer to Anglo’s bailout plan than many had thought, and a multiple of the 4.7 billion euros used to support the rival Bank of Ireland. While Anglo is now a leftover from Ireland’s financial burnout and epitome of bank failure, AIB remains one of the state’s largest banks and an important part of finance here. AIB has the dubious honor of ordering the largest bailout for a bank that survived the crash.

The problems began in the mid-2000s when the bank, under the then chairman of Michael Buckley, set up “win-back teams” to regain Anglo’s market share. It increased lending and led major developers from Liam Carroll to Ray Grehan, whose real estate empires failed during the crisis.

When the music stopped and global financial markets collapsed in 2008, nearly 36 percent of AIB’s Irish loan book went to the construction / development industry, and another 29 percent consisted of residential mortgages. Even in late 2008, when the Irish banking system was almost in high tide, Goodbody Stockbrokers, a company owned by AIB, issued a buy recommendation for its then parent company.

In December 2010, the government was forced to take a majority stake in the bank to prevent the collapse. This stake rose to 99.8 percent. The bank recorded losses of EUR 25.5 billion between 2009 and 2013.

AIB has been profitable since 2014 and its return to financial health was hampered by an oversubscribed IPO in June 2017 when the government sold 29 percent of its shares for 3.4 billion euros. It was the largest IPO in Europe this year and an important milestone in the financial restructuring of the company and the state.

Tracker mortgage scandal

It had been known for some time that there were problems with how banks treated customers with tracker mortgages before the central bank announced in late 2015 that it would oversee an industry-wide review of the problem.

However, few suspected how big the scandal would eventually become. After violent shouts and – occasionally – threats from both sides, the central bank’s final report, released in July, found that 40,100 mortgage borrowers had been wrongly denied ECB key rate credit or were wrongly priced.

The emotional testimony of four affected customers before the Oireachtas Finance Committee at the end of 2017 required a decisive reaction from regulators, government and banks to the debacle.

But the last number – after years of drip-drip updates – also proved to be short-lived. Regulators announced in October that another 400 cases were added to the victim list. Once the financial services and pensions ombudsman, Ger Deering, has completed his work on reviewing complaints outside of the central bank’s review, he should rise again.

In total, the country’s banks have paid nearly € 700 million in reimbursements and compensation, but the actual bill is now well over € 1 billion when other costs are included. This is the biggest congestion problem in the history of the state.

Permanent TSB was the first bank to be fined for its role in the fiasco when the central bank sent it an invoice of € 21 million in May. The other four banks examined – AIB and its EBS department, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland – can look forward to similar penalties next year.

The banks have set up an Irish Banking Culture Board to help raise standards in the industry as a direct result of the scandal. And the government has promised to introduce a new regime to keep individual bankers alert for failures.

Brexit: Britain’s divorce from the EU

The UK referendum in 2016 was not mandatory, but was allegedly held to suppress internal divisions of the Tory party in Europe. His instigator, former British Prime Minister David Cameron, subsequently left the scene, leaving his successors to deal with the consequences. These consequences are likely to be a long time coming.

Because of its close trade ties with Britain and its permeable land border to the north, the Republic has always been one of the big losers in Brexit.

Immediately after the 2016 vote, it was believed that the UK would opt for a soft option that leaves the EU but remains in a close economic orbit with the EU. The rise of hard-boiled Brexiter Boris Johnson and the strength of his recent election victory could still set the UK on course for a hard Brexit, or even for a no-deal Brexit, which would have extremely damaging consequences for certain economic sectors. especially the food industry.

In any case, Brexit will be the EU’s first breach since it was founded in 1957, as part of the economic pact, part of the post-war alliance. At the heart of the ongoing saga is a persistent problem that supplants all other problems, namely that Britain cannot have full access to trade and travel in the EU, while it considers what it considers to be undesirable aspects of the Union, namely immigration and payment into one EU, disregard central pot. It was an extraordinarily long time before Brexiteers realized that the promised land has an independent trade policy at a price. And the price hinders access to the EU internal market.

It remains to be decided in what form the Brexit will take place. The free trade negotiations that will take place after Britain’s official exit will determine this. They could be as lengthy as the current retreat contract, and they could still lead to Ireland’s nightmare, an unrestricted exit and a hard border with the north.

