Very small parking stalls were a major concern in the vain 911 calls in B.C. (Commons Wikimedia)

Late Night Parking Stalls and Late Empties: Top 10 Absurd 911 Calls in 2019

E-com 911 says calls are not just weird, they can be dangerous

There are many good reasons to call 911, but some people are not breaking the code of what makes a proper emergency call.

E-com 911, which operates emergency dispatch in B.C., asked its call staff each year what are the least appropriate calls they receive and 2019 was a doozy.

Here’s a list of the most delightful 911 calls in B.C. this year:

Their parking spot was very small The hair salon grabbed their hairstyle Their neighbor was vacuuming late at night Being upset because the laundry machine didn’t have enough water To ask why the traffic was so bad Asking police to bring a snow shovel to dig their car out of the snow in front of their home Police complaining is being “very noisy” when responding to the emergency of the night and asking them to return in the morning To request information on water restrictions To report a broken ATM machine Because a gas station would not let them use the bathroom

E-com said that calls are not just ridiculous, but they can be dangerous because they take time off from people with real urgency. The service received 1.6 million calls in 2019, and handles 99 percent of the provinces’ 911 calls.

“Our staff should treat every call as an emergency until they are sure it does not exist,” corporate communications Jasmine Bradley said.

“Although these calls may seem absurd on the surface, our callers should take the time to investigate each to make sure there is no real emergency before directing them elsewhere.”

